Tom and Katie ‘swap movie for meatballs’

Monday night may have seen the New York premiere of Tom Cruise’s new film Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, but Cruise and wife Katie Holmes couldn’t contain their appetite.

The pair ‘stealthily slipped’ out during the movie to get meatballs. Onlookers were reportedly astonished at the sight of the Hollywood pair digging into their grub.



‘Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes stealthily slipped out after the New York premiere of Cruise’s action extravaganza,’ it has been reported. ‘Their mission was meatballs, and the pair headed to the Meatball Shop, where stunned fans lined up outside the joint’s Greenwich Avenue location for a look.’



The couple then continued to MoMA for the film’s after-party.