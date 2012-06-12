Tom Cruise's daughter 'shocked' by his make-up

Tom Cruise has revealed his daughter Suri was at first taken aback by the make-up he wears in Rock of Ages.

The Hollywood icon usually plays action heroes in films like Mission Impossible, but he sports black eyeliner and nail varnish for his part as glam rocker Stacee Jaxx in the new film.



'When I had the eyeliner and the painted nails, she was a little taken aback by it,' revealed Tom to Ryan Seacrest. 'She was like, "What's happening to my dad?"



'When she shows up on [that] set, she really likes the singing,' continued the 49-year-old actor. 'And here I am with black nail polish and eyeliner. She kind of takes it all in. It's cool.'



Rock of Ages hits cinemas nationwide on June 13th.