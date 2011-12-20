Tom Cruise loves Katie more than ever

Tom Cruise has reportedly said he ‘falls more in love’ with Katie Holmes with each passing day.

The Hollywood couple recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary, and Cruise can’t imagine life without his wife.



‘Every day I fall more in love with her,’ he reportedly said at the New York premiere of his new film Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol yesterday. ‘It’s been quite an amazing five years because of her. She’s an incredible woman. She’s everything to me.’



The couple attended New York’s annual music event The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Sunday to celebrate Katie’s birthday.



