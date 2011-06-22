Tom Cruise turns into a rockstar

Take a look at the actor as you've never seen him before

He's generally groomed and dressed to the nines, but Tom Cruise's new image is all long hair and leather trousers.

The actor is currently shooting "Rock of Ages" with Russell Brand, a film about ageing rockstars.

Tom plays Stacee Jaxx, the frontman of hugely successful band Arsenal, who flees the US to avoid being accused of crimes committed in the country.

The actor does his own singing and dancing in the upcoming film, and his co-star Julianne Hough, dancer Derek's sister, has described Cruise's musical talents as "astonishing".