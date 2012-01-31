Tom Cruise's daughter getting engaged?

19-year-old Isabella is reportedly set for engagement.

Isabella is Tom's adopted child with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. She reportedly went public with her relationship with boyfriend Eddie Frencher at her brother Connor's 17th birthday.

23-year-old musician Eddie is also a Scientologist, like Isabella and father Tom, and recent reports suggest he is ready to pop the question.



'Eddie and Bella have been dating for some time but have deliberately kept their romance under wraps,' an insider reportedly revealed.



'The couple decided to go public at Connor’s birthday party recently because Eddie and Bella have discussed marriage,' continued the source.



Isabella added to the mounting speculation when she tweeted a picture of an engagement ring on Twitter.



'I adore this! #yesplease (sic),' she wrote beneath the picture.