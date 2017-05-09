Tom Daley's Brother Sent This Adorable Message To Welcome His New Husband

Tom's younger brother, Will, was the first of many to congratulate the couple, and wish his new brother-in-law all the best with the most adorable message after celebrating their big day.

Tom Daley and Lance Dustin Black might be in post-marital bliss, but if there's one person who's REALLY happy about their union, it's Tom's brother.

The Olympic brother's sibling took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to share his joy about the couple's nuptials which took place in a lavish ceremony at Dovey Castle Hotel in Dartmoor National Park in Devon over the weekend.

Tom's younger brother, Will, was the first of many to congratulate the couple, and wish his new brother-in-law all the best with the most adorable message after celebrating their big day.

Taking to Twitter to share the super cute note, Will wrote: "A huge congratulations to my brother Tom and his now husband Dustin. Which now makes you my brother-in-law!

"You absolutely delivered one of the best weekend for not on yourselves, but for your closest friends and family too.

"I just want to say I hope you enjoy the rest of your lived together in peace and love. Welcome to the family Lance, you have no idea what you've got yourself into with us."

The wedding took place at the magnificent 5 star castle in Dartmoor and 120 close friends and family were in attendance at the venue which is only 30 miles from Plymouth where Tom grew up.

It may be the middle of #winter but the #sun is shining on #dartmoor #boveycastle A post shared by Bovey Castle (@boveycastlehotel) onJan 19, 2017 at 6:23am PST

According to The Sun they hired the entire 59 room hotel - rates start at £200 a night - which was presumably for total privacy, and it seems to have worked!

The ceremony reportedly took place in the castle's Cathedral Room with a string quartet playing which their website describes as "a beautiful regal style room with a minstrel's gallery, roof high ceilings and a feature fireplace with stunning views over the valley from every window".

Speeches were made by both Tom and Lance as well as Tom's mum Debbie, including many tributes made to Tom's dad Rob throughout the day who passed away from a brain tumour in 2011.

After the nuptials, members from the London Gay's Men Choir sung a rendition of the Bruno Mars hit 'Marry You' as the happy couple made their way back down the aisle.

The wedding party were treated to a three course meal with champagne and a HUGE cake which according to reports was made by Tom himself!

And as at every wedding, the guests were invited to party into the night in the hotel's spacious Dartmoor Suite Ballroom.

A local source told the Plymouth Herald: "It was a beautiful ceremony, their vows were so brilliant and heartfelt. Tom and Lance organised the wedding themselves and it had their personalities stamped on every detail".

The night was then rounded off with a fireworks display at 10'clock.

It sounds truly magical!