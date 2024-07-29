Tom Daley family revealed from mum and dad to siblings, husband and children

Meet Tom Daley's family from mum and dad to siblings and husband. Picture: Tom Daley / Instagram - Getty / Alamy

By Alice Dear

Who is Tom Daley's mum and dad? How did Tom Daley's dad die? How many siblings does Tom Daley have? Who is he married to and does he have any children?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Daley, 30, is set to compete in the final of the Olympics Men's Synchronised 10m platform alongside his diving partner Noah Williams, with his family expected to be watching from the sidelines as he competes for another gold medal.

The diving Olympian, who has two children with husband Dustin Lance Black, has always been close with his mum and siblings as well as his dad, who tragically died in 2011.

Tom's children, Robbie and Phoenix, are also going to be watching their dad dive during the final, making this event extra special.

Here's everything you need to know about Tom Daley's family, from his mum and dad to siblings and his husband and children.

A young Tom Daley with his mum, Debbie, and late dad, Robert. Picture: Alamy

Who is Tom Daley's mum and dad?

Tom Daley's parents are Debbie and Robert Daley who welcomed the Olympian in Plymouth, Devon, on 21st May 1994.

Debbie and Robert were always huge supporters of their son, encouraging him to pursue his talent in diving.

Sadly, on 27th May 2011, Tom Daley's dad Robert passed away, but his mother remains on the sidelines of his diving events.

What happened to Tom Daley's dad?

Tom Daley's dad, Robert Daley, died in 2011 at the age of 40-years-old. following a five-year battle with brain cancer.

At the time, Tom was only 17-years-old and paid tribute to his father with a message on social media which read: "My dad was an incredibly brave man, completely dedicated to his family, with a love for all of us.

"If I can be half the dad he was to me then that will be an achievement in itself. He died 14 months from the start of the 2012 Olympics. I hope he will be watching and waving his big Union Jack in London from somewhere else. I loved him so much."

Tom Daley's father, Robert, died from brain cancer in 2011. Picture: Getty

Does Tom Daley have any siblings?

Tom Daley has two brothers; William Daley, 27, and Ben Daley, 25.

Who is Tom Daley's husband?

Tom Daley is married to screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, who he first met at a dinner party in LA back in 2013.

Dustin is 50-years-old, meaning there is a 20-year age gap between the couple.

The pair married in May 2017 before starting a family.

Tom Daley is married to Dustin Lance Black, who he shares two children with. Picture: Tom Daley / Instagram

How many children does Tom Daley have?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have two children together; six-year-old Robbie and one-year-old Phoenix.