Tom Daley fact file - age, net worth, height, medals, husband and children revealed

26 July 2024, 18:00

Everything you need to know about British Olympian Tom Daley
Everything you need to know about British Olympian Tom Daley. Picture: Getty / Tom Daley - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What is Tom Daley's net worth? How tall is he? How many medals has he won as a diver? Who is he married to and how many children does he have? All your questions, answered.

Tom Daley, 30, is currently competing in the Paris 2024 Olympics and this year has been given the important task of being a flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony alongside his fellow GB Team member, Helen Glover.

The British diver from Plymouth in Devon has become a national star after bringing home medals from the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, the London Olympics in 2012 and the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Alongside his fellow divers, Tom's husband Dustin Lance Black and their two children are also supporting him as he aims to return from Paris with more medals to add to the collection.

As the Olympics kicks off, with Tom Daley leading the GB Team, here's everything you need to know about the diver from his net worth to his height, his medals and his relationship with husband Dustin.

Tom Daley is competing in the Olympics with Team GB, hoping to return home with another gold medal
Tom Daley is competing in the Olympics with Team GB, hoping to return home with another gold medal. Picture: Getty

Who is Tom Daley and how old is he?

Tom Daley is a 30-year-old British diver born on 21st May 1994 to Robert and Debbie Daley in Plymouth, Devon. The Olympian has two brothers; William and Ben.

He started diving when he was just seven-years-old and made his Olympic debut at the age of 14, becoming Great Britain’s second youngest male Olympian in Beijing 2008.

What is Tom Daley's net worth?

Tom Daley has a reported net worth of $4million, or £3million, thanks to his successful diving career as well as his many other business ventures.

Over the years, Tom has worked with brands such as British Gas, Gilette, Adidas and Etihad Airways, which will have helped towards his huge net worth.

Tom also has a very popular YouTube channel and has released a collection of books including an autobiography, kids books and healthy eating books.

Tom Daley has a total of four Olympic medals, winning his first gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Tom Daley has a total of four Olympic medals, winning his first gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Getty

How many medals does Tom Daley have?

Tom Daley has a total of 11 World, Commonwealth and European Championship gold medals.

He won his first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics alongside a bronze medal and previously won two other bronze medals at London 2012 Olympics and Rio 2016 Olympics.

How tall is Tom Daley?

Tom Daley is 1.77meters tall, or 5feet and 8inches.

Tom Daley and is married to Dustin Lance Black who he shares two children with
Tom Daley and is married to Dustin Lance Black who he shares two children with. Picture: Tom Daley / Instagram

Who is Tom Daley's husband?

Tom Daley is married to Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black who he first met at a dinner party in LA back in 2013.

Two years later, in 2015, Tom and Dustin got engaged and went on to tie the knot in May 2017.

How many children does Tom Daley have?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have two sons together via a surrogate; Robbie and Phoenix.

Robbie was born in 2018, with Dustin marking the addition to their family in a social media post which read: “Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you,” Black wrote via Instagram at the time. “And thank you to those who helped turn our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality. ❤️#AFamily #HappyBirthday 👨‍👨‍👦.”

In 2023, the pair welcomed Phoenix, whose birth was also marked on social media with a caption which read: “And then there were four. Our second son, Phoenix Rose Black-Daley, arrived at 3:34pm on March 28, 2023.”

