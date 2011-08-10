Tom "Draco" Felton to work with McFly

The Harry Potter actor and frontman Tom Fletcher plan to write music together

Whilst Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have stuck with their acting career post Harry Potter, Tom Felton has decided to embark on a music career.

The actor, who plays Draco Malfoy in the Potter films, was said to be interested in a move into hip hop, being a big fan of grime music, but it seems that he's now changing directions collaborating with "pop punk" band McFly.

Felton and Fletcher are said to be heading to the studio together to record some tracks.

The 23-year-old actor is a big McFly fan and already has a record deal with a small independed label.