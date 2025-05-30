Tom Hiddleston tipped to play Voldemort in Harry Potter TV series

30 May 2025, 16:44

The role of Lord Voldemort is yet to be officially announced.
By Claire Blackmore

Rumours over who will be cast as the Dark Lord have been swirling – with one British actor emerging from the Sorting Hat first.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Hiddleston has been tipped to play Voldemort in the highly-anticipated Harry Potter TV series, according to new reports.

Potterheads finally found out who had been cast as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger earlier this week after HBO unveiled the show's leading trio.

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout have been confirmed to replace Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint following a gruelling casting process which auditioned over 30,000 hopefuls.

And now speculation around who the famous wizard will go up against has been swirling once again, with the famous British actor coming out of the Sorting Hat first.

Tom Hiddleston is the frontrunner to play the evil wizard.
Rumours the iconic Hollywood star, 44, had been chosen to transform into the Dark Lord sent fans into a frenzy with many saying Tom would do an "amazing" job.

If the award-winning thespian, who famously played Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bagged the devilish role, he would steal the wand from the villain's original actor Ralph Fiennes.

Producers behind the TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s bestselling fantasy novels have already revealed some of the star-studded cast.

John Lithgow is set to play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu will serve as Severus Snape and Nick Frost has been handed the beloved role of Hagrid.

Ralph Fiennes famously played the Dark Lord in the Harry Potter films.
The new predictions have come from Online Betting Guide, who this week gave Tom Hiddleston playing Lord Voldemort incredible odds of 1/1.

Currently among the pool of talent reportedly being considered for the part of He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named are Cillian Murphy at 6/4, Paul Bettany at 3/1 and Benedict Cumberbatch at 6/1.

Despite Tom proving a hit with many of the online fan threads, it was the Peaky Blinders actor who originally got wickedly-talented Ralph Fiennes' approval.

When asked about whether he believed the Irish star would make a good You-Know-Who, he told Watch What Happens Live: "Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah."

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry, Hermione and Ron.
While fans hold their breath over who will portray Tom Marvolo Riddle, those faithful to the books can look forward to a more "authentic" retelling of the magical story.

The upcoming HBO Max TV series confirmed J.K. Rowling will act as an executive producer and delve deeper into the characters than ever before.

