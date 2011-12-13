Tom Jones lands comedy show

Sir Tom Jones is set to take the lead role in a new comedy series, according to reports.

In King of Neds, the ‘She’s a Lady’ heartthrob will have several women fighting for his affections, including veteran actresses Brenda Blethyn and Alison Steadman.

"Essentially it's a very British love story. Tom's character is the subject of attention from hordes of women but his heart is not in the sleeping around game,” a source told The Sun. “He ends up getting together with a childhood sweetheart, played by Alison, and the show is all about how sweet that kind of love is."



King of Neds is expected to air on Sky Arts next year.