Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah receives 'grilling' from Rob Rinder over charity scandal

Rob Rinder quizzed Hannah Ingram-Moore over the charity scandal. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of Captain Tom Moore, appeared on Good Morning Britain to promote her new book and was was quizzed by host Rob Rinder who asked her: 'Do you have no shame?'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Good Morning Britain host Rob Rinder has been praised for his "blistering" interview with Captain Tom Moore's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, who appeared on the show to share her side of the charity scandal on Friday, March 7.

Hannah, who was on the show to promote her self-published book Grief: Public Face, Private Loss, appeared on the show following the Charity Commission's report which found she had "benefitted personally from her father's charity," and found her guilty of mismanaging her father's foundation.

Captain Tom Moore became a national treasure during the Covid-19 pandemic, raising £40million for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden. Following his death in February 2021, questions were raised over his daughter Hannah and her husband, Colin Ingram-Moore, and their handling of the foundation set up in Captain Tom's name.

Speaking to Hannah on Good Morning Britain, Rob Rinder did not hold back as he asked her: "Do you have no shame?", before quizzing her over the details of money she and her family pocketed from Captain Tom Moore's book deal.

Captain Tom Moore pictured with his daughter, Hannah, in 2020. Picture: Getty

The main focus of the interview was around the £1.5million Captain Tom Moore was paid as a book advance, where that money went and most importantly who signed off on these decisions.

Hannah told Rob on the show: "He [Captain Tom] signed that contract with Penguin Random House and I signed to say where the money was going on his behalf. He was alive and he decided. It never said anywhere that sales would go to the charity, not us. We agreed it would go to support the launch of the charity and money from the book revenue did support the charity."

Hannah claimed that it was "never said" that sales from her father's three books would go to the charity, adding that there was "no signature" to say the funds would go to the charity.

'People feel betrayed because they feel like he was betrayed in some way...What is the truth?'



Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah is questioned by @robbierinder and @kategarraway after the Charity Commission found she and her husband personally benefited from charitable… pic.twitter.com/XrLTGJTIst — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 7, 2025

Rob went on to ask Hannah how much from the book deal eventually was given to the foundation, to which she replied that "it would not be helpful for anyone" to give a figure. When pushed, she confirmed it was: "Tens of thousands".

Holding nothing back, an obviously rattled Rob asked Hannah: "Do you have no shame?" before allowing her to explain: "When I look back at the last five years, we know that we own the truth and what I can't do is sit here and persuade everyone to believe our reality."

She went on: "There was no wilful mismanagement, no will to do anything but support the legacy."

The Charity Commission's report found Hannah had "benefitted personally from her father's charity". Picture: ITV

Speaking of her new book, she reflected on the time following her father's death: "As I walk around, there are many people that talk about my father and the loss in my life. People weren't able to discuss loss. The headlines were very negative, and we lost control of any sense of the truth. I had to bury my own grief."