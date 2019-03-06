Tom Walker reveals who he wants to perform at his wedding to long-term girlfriend

Tom Walker attends WE Day UK 2019 in London. Picture: Getty

By Rume Ugen

Tom Walker has spoken about his upcoming nuptials to his girlfriend of five years, Annie.

Tom Walker has said he wants James Taylor to perform at his wedding ceremony later this year.

The 'Leave A Light On' singer, who recently won British Breakthrough Act at the Brits Awards, popped the question to girlfriend of five years Annie back in September.

Asked whether he would perform at his own wedding, Tom said he would prefer to call on five-time Grammy Award-winning singer Taylor to do the job instead.

Speaking at the WE Day event in London, Tom told Heart : "I can't think of anything worse [than performing at my own wedding]. I would love to have James Taylor - who I've never met - but my fiancé absolutely adores him."

WE Day UK 2019 - London. Picture: Getty

When it comes to his fiancé, Tom has nothing but good words to say about her, praising her for sticking by him during his rise to fame.

He said: "When I met my missus Annie, I didn't even have a job. She just likes me for me and nothing has changed between us which is really nice because a lot in my life has changed but she's stayed the same. It's so nice now to be planning a wedding and to get married and settle down."

"[My journey] has been amazing, but really hard to take in, I have everyone calling me all the time. To have a Brit Award and it looks like the album is going to go to number one this week - it's happy days."