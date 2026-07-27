Tommy Fury 'quietly heals family rift' with Molly-Mae's sister Zoe

27 July 2026, 16:06

Tommy Fury is reportedly rebuilding his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague's sister Zoe
Tommy Fury is reportedly rebuilding his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague's sister Zoe . Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The boxer is said to be rebuilding his relationship with Zoe Hague after the pair's strained dynamic played out during Molly-Mae's documentary, with a recent family photo hinting that tensions have eased.

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Tommy Fury appears to be repairing more than just his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague.

After months of speculation over where he stood with Molly's family following the couple's high-profile split, fresh signs suggest the boxer has quietly rebuilt his bond with her older sister, Zoe Hague, who was previously one of his most outspoken critics.

The clearest indication came when Zoe shared a family photo showing Tommy sitting with the couple's two children, Bambi and baby Midas, marking the first time he has featured on her social media in quite some time.

Fresh signs suggest Tommy Fury has quietly rebuilt his bond with Molly's older sister, Zoe Hague (left) who was previously one of his most outspoken critics.
Fresh signs suggest Tommy Fury has quietly rebuilt his bond with Molly's older sister, Zoe Hague. Picture: Instagram

The seemingly low-key post has prompted speculation that tensions within the family may finally be easing.

Tommy, 27, and Molly-Mae Hague, 26, first met on Love Island in 2019 before becoming one of the show's most successful couples.

Fans were stunned when the pair announced the end of their engagement in August 2024, with Tommy later admitting that alcohol addiction had played a major role in the breakdown of their relationship.

Tommy Fury's priority is his family with Molly-Mae and winning over her family again
Tommy Fury's priority is his family with Molly-Mae and winning over her family again. Picture: Getty

The couple eventually found their way back to one another, rekindling their romance earlier this year before welcoming their second child, son Midas. They are also parents to three-year-old daughter Bambi.

While Molly-Mae and Tommy have presented a united front in recent months, the fallout from their separation was documented in detail on Molly-Mae's Prime Video series Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

Throughout the series, Zoe made no secret of her reservations about Tommy, earning praise from some viewers for standing by her sister while others believed she had become openly hostile toward him.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury rekindled their romance in early 2026 after calling off their engagement
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury rekindled their romance in early 2026 after calling off their engagement. Picture: Getty

According to The Sun, Tommy has been making a conscious effort to rebuild those fractured family relationships as part of his wider personal journey.

A source told the newspaper: "Tommy's priority since getting sober and getting back together with Molly is to win her family back over."

The insider added: "Her mum was always sympathetic to him but her sister has been tougher."

They continued: "She didn't hold back on the documentary series about how she thought Molly should move on from Tommy, and that's on film forever now."

Molly-Mae, however, stood firm, insisting she was making her own decisions and wanted to be able to share "the good, bad, and the ugly" with her sister.

Their disagreement escalated when Zoe acknowledged that nothing she said would ultimately change Molly-Mae's mind.

The strained dynamic between the sisters became one of the standout storylines in Molly-Mae's documentary. During one emotional conversation, Zoe admitted she feared that a reconciliation between Molly-Mae and Tommy could damage their own relationship.

"I do worry about my relationship with her if they were to get back together, definitely," she said.

"Nothing I do or say to you is going to change what you do or your opinion, or how you feel towards him."

Molly-Mae replied: "Correct, and do you know what Zoe, that's the wisest thing I think you've ever said."

Elsewhere in the series, Zoe predicted her younger sister could end up heartbroken again, saying she believed there would come a time when Molly-Mae would once again be upset if the relationship resumed.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal they're expecting their second child

Despite those concerns, she also stressed she would "always, always, always" be there for her sister, even if they disagreed over Tommy.

Since reconciling, Tommy and Molly-Mae have continued to rebuild their family life together.

The pair have been seen celebrating milestones as a couple, enjoying trips away and welcoming baby Midas, while continuing to raise daughter Bambi together.

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