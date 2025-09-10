Tommy Fury slammed after 'pushing' man during charity race

By Hope Wilson

The runner in question has slammed Tommy Fury for breaking "race etiquette."

The man who Tommy Fury pushed during the Great North Run race has spoken out after the Love Island star was slammed for breaking "race etiquette".

Earlier this week a video began circulating which apparently showed the 26-year-old 'shoving' a fellow runner out of the way as they raced towards the finish line.

After Tommy was slammed by fans, the other runner in the video has spoken out following their interaction, saying the star pushed him out of the way.

Speaking to The Sun, Diarmaid Warner, 38, stated: "I was a bit upset and thought, ‘That’s not on.'"

But he continued: "Not a boxing match, unless he has one hand tied behind his back."

The runner then explained his version of the event, stating: "As you get to the end you think the finish line is straight in front of you. It’s only at the last few metres you realise you’ve got one more right turn to make.

"It was as I was going around it that I felt this hand on my shoulder which pushed me to the side for him to run through."

Diarmaid continued: "I was a bit upset and thought that’s not on – it’s not really race etiquette.

"I started with thousands of people who were slower than me but you just weave your way around them. You don’t push them out of the way."

It has also been revealed that although they crossed the finish line at the same moment, Diarmaid actually finished the race 11 minutes quicker than the boxer as he started after him.

This isn't the first time Tommy has been caught up in racing drama, as last week it was revealed the influencer did not finish a 100km triathlon, despite stating he did.

The TV star took to Instagram to claim he had completed a 100KM triathlon on the French Riviera, writing: "I left it all out in the French Riviera. 100KM triathlon on 10 days training… completed. ✔️"

He also posted a video of himself running to the finish line, penning: "Go ahead and roast my form… but could you sprint finish after a 100KM triathlon? 🤔"

However it was has since been confirmed by Marathon Investigation that Tommy did not complete the race as road closures meant he wasn't able to finish the cycling part of the triathlon.

The Professional Triathletes Organisation said: "Due to our permit for the road closures in France, unfortunately Tommy and some other athletes in the 100km amateur race were unable to complete the bike course before the cut-off time.

"However, given our philosophy to grow the sport and encourage new athletes, we wanted to give them as full an experience as possible. So they were all given the opportunity to do the 18km run and cross the finish line."