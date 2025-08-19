Tommy Fury reveals what really happened with Molly-Mae as he shares engagement update

Tommy Fury confirmed he and Molly-Mae were back together. Picture: Instagram/@mollymae

By Claire Blackmore

Tommy Fury has opened up about the 'worst year of his life' following his split from Molly-Mae Hague – and explains where the couple are now.

Tommy Fury has finally revealed what really happened between him and his then-fiancee Molly-Mae Hague that sparked their shock split in 2024.

The reality star-turned-boxer, 26, got candid about the 'dark times' he faced last year when the mother of his child, also 26, packed up and left with their daughter Bambi, who was only 18 months old at the time.

Falling head over heels for each other during the 2019 series of Love Island, fans were heavily invested in the loved-up couple right from the start.

After welcoming a baby girl in 2023 and getting engaged shortly after, it came as a huge surprise when the new parents announced they were separating just one year after Tommy's romantic proposal.

The couple rekindled their relationship this year. Picture: Instagram/@mollymae

No details were released about their mysterious break-up at the time, leaving room for speculation to grow.

Rumours claimed that Tommy had cheated on Molly-Mae with a string of unnamed women and was also struggling with alcohol addiction.

Now, the father-of-one has decided to address the breakdown of their relationship ahead of his new BBC documentary Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury.

Speaking of his troubles, he confessed: "2024 was awful. I started last January with a hand surgery and since then it just from went from bad to worse. I had my problems with alcohol, I was absent from the ring, I had problems in my private life and just lost touch with myself."

The boxer admitted their relationship had "never been better". Picture: Instagram/@mollymae

He revealed that one thing had a knock-on effect to the next, and things quickly spiralled out of control.

"The injury caused a lot of problems in my life, both inside and outside the ring," admitted Tommy.

After refocusing on what was important to him, the athlete explained that he managed to put the pieces of his world back together.

"I’ve come so far and I’ve done a full turn," Tommy continued.

"I’ve gone from having nothing in my life: To living in a house alone, going through the toughest time of my life, to now having everything back and feeling myself again.

"I’m back in the gym and back training. I’m back in shape. My family’s there and I’ve come full circle. I couldn’t be any happier."

Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury. | Official Trailer - BBC

The pair recently rekindled their relationship and Tommy has since assured fans that things between them had "never been better".

Reflecting on this year so far, he said: "2025 is completely different. Already this year we’ve managed to make an amazing documentary. I’ve had my comeback fight. I’m back in the ring and back being active. My private life has never been better. And yeah, everything is just a complete opposite of 2024.

"In terms of my family life, everything is private now between me and Molly, and we’re in the happiest place possible. And that’s all that anyone needs to know!"

Speaking of his decision to keep their fresh start under the radar, he explained: "Everyone’s entitled to a private life and so right now we’re going to live our private life, because we haven’t had that since we were 19 or 20 years old.

"It’s all been lived out in front of a camera or on the front page of a newspaper. So now, going forward, we’re finally going to take that private time."

Tommy couldn't clarify if the couple were still engaged. . Picture: BBC

Tommy addressed the status of their second go on BBC Breakfast during an interview on Tuesday morning.

According to OK!, he told hosts Jon Kay and Sarah Campbell: "Me and Molly are in the best place that we've ever been in in our entire lives, even before all this. We're doing good now and it's so nice to be in a healthy and loving relationship again.

"We're keeping everything to ourselves and just enjoying what we've got and what we've created in Bambi."

When quizzed on whether he was still officially engaged to Molly-Mae, he said with a smile: "Who knows?"