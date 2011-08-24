Tony Bennett's MTV tribute to Amy Winehouse

The legendary star will perform at the VMAs for the first time since 1993

Tony Bennett will play a special tribute in honour of singer Amy Winehouse, with whom the star had recently recorded duet "Body and Soul".

Bennett will not only perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, which take place in Los Angeles this Sunday night, but will also introduce a behind the scene footage of himself and Winehouse recording together last March at London's legendary Abbey Road Studios.

The single and video will be released by Columbia Records in support of the Amy Winehouse Foundation established by the late singer’s family to help a number of charities connected with children and young people.

"Body and Soul" will appear on Bennett's upcoming album, Duets II.