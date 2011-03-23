Cameron Diaz lands top award

Cameron Diaz is to receive a top award later this month.

The actress will be named Female Star of the Year at the CinemaCon event in Las Vegas.



The ceremony takes place on March 30th and CinemaCon chief Mitch Neuhauser said. "Since making her debut on the big screen in 'The Mask', Cameron Diaz has continued to capture the attention of audiences around the world with her inescapable charm, innate comedic timing, and unparalleled screen presence.



"From the outrageously comedic 'There's Something About Mary', to the action packed 'Charlie's Angels', and the critically acclaimed 'Being John Malkovich', Diaz has proven to audiences that she can take on any role and we are thrilled to be able to present such a remarkable actress with the CinemaCon Female Star of the Year Award."



Diaz will be in good company - other award winners include Russell Brand (Comedy Star of the Year) and Dame Helen Mirren (Career Achievement)



