Top Gun to return in 3D

Top Gun is set be back in the cinemas next year...in 3D

The film is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and the conversion will be undertaken by Legend3D.

Legend3D CEO Rob Hummel said: "As I understand it, they are planning to release it in 3D in early 2012, though I know they want to get Tony Scott's approval before they go forward.

"I think Top Gun lends itself to 3D due to the aerial flight. You can have fun with 3D by bringing things off the screen if they are not attached to the edge of the screen."

He added: "We think there is great potential for catalogue titles in 3D, but studios have had trouble justifying the expense."



A four-minute 'world premiere' preview of the converted film, featuring the 'Danger Zone' aerial flight sequence, was screened on Monday at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam



