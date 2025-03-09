Torvill & Dean perform emotional last TV routine ahead of retirement on Dancing on Ice final

Torvill and Dean's final ever TV performance. Picture: ITV

By Tom Eames

A few tears were shed during the live Dancing on Ice final tonight, as Torvill and Dean performed their last ever televised routine.

Tonight's (March 9th) final on ITV saw judges Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill take to the ice on TV one last time.

The pair - who have been dancing together for 50 years - have announced that once their upcoming tour comes to an end, they will retire.

So tonight was one of the last times most people will get to see the legendary ice skaters perform, and it didn't disappoint.

Jayne, 67, and Christopher, 66, took to the ice for a performance set to the Lighthouse Family song 'Lifted'. The pair wore co-ordinated purple outfits, which was a nod to their costumes for their iconic Boléro routine in 1984. They were also joined by the professional skaters from Dancing on Ice.

Torvill and Dean leave their final mark on the Dancing On Ice rink 🩵 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/aX361bvRx8 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 9, 2025

After their performance, they emotionally bowed as host Stephen Mulhern said: "The legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean."

Holly Willoughby added: "Just so good. [The crowd] are all on their feet behind us and quite rightly so. What an amazing moment that was!"

Following the performance, Coronation Street star Sam Aston and his skating partner Molly Lanaghan were announced to have won the latest series, beating Michaela Strachan and Anton Ferdinand.

It has been rumoured that the latest series of the competition will be the last.