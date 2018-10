Jessie J on tour

Jessie J's UK tour kicks off in Birmingham tonight.

She's promising to showcase some of her new material.



Jessie has sold more than a million albums and three million singles worldwide and enjoyed hits with 'Do It Like a Dude' and 'Price Tag'.

In February Jessie J won a BRIT Award - the Critics' Choice. Earlier this month we heard Jessie will be a mentor on the new show, The Voice UK.

