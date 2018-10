Toy Story 4 "on the way"

Tom Hanks has revealed we will get Toy Story 4.

The Larry Crowne star who has voiced the role of Woody in all three of the movies says the movie is already in the works.

We had to wait 10 years for Toy Story 3 - but it proved worth the wait. It was the first animated movie to clear the $1 billion mark.

Toy Story 3 also won two Academy Awards (Oscars), winning both Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original song.