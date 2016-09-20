Remember Toya Battersby? She's Returning To The Corrie And She Looks Stunning!

The feisty character is set to return to the cobbles after 13 years and she's grown up A LOT since then.

If there's one thing we LOVE about soaps, it's a comeback!

So you can imagine our joy when we heard that a familiar face is set to return to 'Coronation Street' just in time for Christmas - it's none other than Leanne Battersby!

YES, remember her?

Actress Georgia Taylor, will reprise her role as Les Battersby's daughter, when she makes her much anticipated comeback 13 years after leaving the soap.

According to reports, ITV producers have come up with an explosive storyline that will see Leanne reunited with her sister Leanne.

If you cast your mind back to 2003, then you'll probably remember Toya's dramatic departure after her lecturer boyfriend got her best friend Maria pregnant.

Nowadays, her character is mentioned time to time by Leanne but the festive season will mark the first time we set eye on her in over a decade.

Boy has time flown too, because actress Georgia Taylor has grown up and looks more stunning than ever!