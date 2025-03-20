Traitors star Charlotte Chilton 'still believes' Conor Maynard is baby's father despite DNA test results

20 March 2025, 08:44 | Updated: 20 March 2025, 08:51

Charlotte Chilton 'still believes' Conor Maynard is her baby's father
Charlotte Chilton 'still believes' Conor Maynard is her baby's father. Picture: Charlotte Chilton / Conor Maynard / Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Charlotte Chilton is reportedly 'adamant' that Conor Maynard is the father of her baby girl, Penelope, and is said to be looking into having a second DNA test done.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton, 32, reportedly still believes that former pop-star Conor Maynard, also 32, is the father of her baby girl Penelope, despite the singer claiming on social media that DNA test results came back negative.

Charlotte, who gave birth to Penelope last year, first went public with her claims that Conor was the father of her child when she was pregnant, after the couple allegedly spent the night together following a Traitors wrap party.

Last week, Conor took to social media after months of silence to claim that a paternity test taken, with Charlotte's legal representatives present, revealed that he was not the biological father, telling fans he was "glad the speculation could be put to an end."

While Charlotte has not publicly reacted to this announcement from Conor, it has now been reported that the mum-of-one still believes he is Penelope's father and is even looking into a second DNA test.

Charlotte Chilton reportedly still believes Conor Maynard is the father of her baby
Charlotte Chilton reportedly still believes Conor Maynard is the father of her baby. Picture: Charlotte Chilton / Instagram

According to The Sun, friends of Charlotte told the publication that she "has always been adamant about who Penelope's father is," referencing the baby girl's resemblance to the singer.

A source close to Charlotte said: "Conor has been desperate to distance himself since finding out Charlotte was pregnant. He refused to take her calls or answer messages, and instead put everything into the hands of his lawyers.

"It’s all been on his terms. Conor even had his team change the testing location. He couldn’t wait to tell the world about the paternity test after getting the results."

Conor Maynard claimed on social media that DNA test results came back negative
Conor Maynard claimed on social media that DNA test results came back negative. Picture: Getty

They added that Charlotte was "blindsided" by the DNA test announcement but is "braced for a battle," with her main priority being Penelope's protection.

According to this source, Charlotte's legal team are looking at options to ensure Conor takes a second paternity test.

Conor Maynard released this statement last week after taking a DNA test
Conor Maynard released this statement last week after taking a DNA test. Picture: Conor Maynard / Instagram

After remaining silent on Charlotte's claims since they were made last year, Conor took to social media last week to claim that DNA test results found that he was not Penelope's father.

"Earlier this week, I took a paternity test regarding Charlotte Chilton's baby girl, Penelope, in the presence of her legal representative," he wrote: "Today I've received the test results which confirm that I am not Penelope's father. I am glad that the speculation can finally be put to an end."

He went on to add: "All I would ask is that people act with kindness in response to this news - there is a child at the heart of all of this and that should not be forgotten. I wish Charlotte and her family all the best."

These reports come shortly after Charlotte returned to social media for the first time since Conor's announcement, appearing to shrug-off his claims by simply posting a picture of baby Penelope.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Stephen Graham improvised an emotional scene in Adolescence

How Stephen Graham improvised Adolescence's most heart-wrenching scene

TV & Movies

Watch as Snow White star Rachel Zegler puts 11-year-old interviewer at ease

Watch as Snow White star Rachel Zegler puts 11-year-old interviewer at ease

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 rumoured line-up revealed

Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2025

Celebrity Big Brother 2025: Start date, channel, time and cast revealed

TV & Movies

Stephen Graham offered to adopt his co-star Thomas Turgoose

Stephen Graham's heartbreaking offer to adopt co-star after mother's tragic death

Stephen Graham's family life has been revealed

Inside Stephen Graham's life away from the screen including his age, wife, kids and height

Beyoncé announces her UK tour

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour 2025: UK dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

Music

Charlotte Chilton has returned to social media following Conor Maynard's paternity test results

Charlotte Chilton breaks social media silence after Conor Maynard paternity test results

Jacqui has taken to social media to confirm that the flat is not her home and was rented for the purposes of the show

MAFS Australia's Jacqui reveals real reason she used an Airbnb for home stays

Married at First Sight

Danny Jones and Georgia Jones are reportedly living apart

Danny Jones' wife Georgia 'furious' over husband's handling of kissing scandal

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

What exactly did Ryan say about Jacqui?

What did Ryan say about Jacqui on MAFS Australia? Explicit comment revealed

Married at First Sight

Send us your Mother's Day dedications

Messages for Mum: Send us your dedications to your mum for Mother's Day!

Lifestyle

The cast of Toxic Town have appeared in many productions previously

Toxic Town cast revealed and where you've seen them before

TV & Movies

Toxic Town has gained rave reviews

Is Toxic Town based on a true story? The Corby toxic waste case explained

TV & Movies

The real people behind Toxic Town have been revealed

Toxic Town real people: Meet all the families behind Netflix the drama

Jamie and Dave tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Married at First Sight

Sierah and Billy wed on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Married at First Sight

Viewers are keen to know if Jake and Ashleigh are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Ashleigh and Jake still together?

Married at First Sight

Morena and Tony are one of the season 12 MAFS Australia couples

Are MAFS Australia's Tony and Morena still together?

Married at First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Married at First Sight

There are some unscripted moments in Adolescence

Adolescence star Owen Cooper reveals 'amazing' unscripted moment in Netflix series

Owen Cooper is a rising star in the acting world

Owen Cooper facts: Adolescence star's age, family and films revealed

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Married at First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Married at First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Married at First Sight

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight