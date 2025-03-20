Traitors star Charlotte Chilton 'still believes' Conor Maynard is baby's father despite DNA test results

Charlotte Chilton 'still believes' Conor Maynard is her baby's father. Picture: Charlotte Chilton / Conor Maynard / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Charlotte Chilton is reportedly 'adamant' that Conor Maynard is the father of her baby girl, Penelope, and is said to be looking into having a second DNA test done.

The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton, 32, reportedly still believes that former pop-star Conor Maynard, also 32, is the father of her baby girl Penelope, despite the singer claiming on social media that DNA test results came back negative.

Charlotte, who gave birth to Penelope last year, first went public with her claims that Conor was the father of her child when she was pregnant, after the couple allegedly spent the night together following a Traitors wrap party.

Last week, Conor took to social media after months of silence to claim that a paternity test taken, with Charlotte's legal representatives present, revealed that he was not the biological father, telling fans he was "glad the speculation could be put to an end."

While Charlotte has not publicly reacted to this announcement from Conor, it has now been reported that the mum-of-one still believes he is Penelope's father and is even looking into a second DNA test.

Charlotte Chilton reportedly still believes Conor Maynard is the father of her baby. Picture: Charlotte Chilton / Instagram

According to The Sun, friends of Charlotte told the publication that she "has always been adamant about who Penelope's father is," referencing the baby girl's resemblance to the singer.

A source close to Charlotte said: "Conor has been desperate to distance himself since finding out Charlotte was pregnant. He refused to take her calls or answer messages, and instead put everything into the hands of his lawyers.

"It’s all been on his terms. Conor even had his team change the testing location. He couldn’t wait to tell the world about the paternity test after getting the results."

Conor Maynard claimed on social media that DNA test results came back negative. Picture: Getty

They added that Charlotte was "blindsided" by the DNA test announcement but is "braced for a battle," with her main priority being Penelope's protection.

According to this source, Charlotte's legal team are looking at options to ensure Conor takes a second paternity test.

Conor Maynard released this statement last week after taking a DNA test. Picture: Conor Maynard / Instagram

After remaining silent on Charlotte's claims since they were made last year, Conor took to social media last week to claim that DNA test results found that he was not Penelope's father.

"Earlier this week, I took a paternity test regarding Charlotte Chilton's baby girl, Penelope, in the presence of her legal representative," he wrote: "Today I've received the test results which confirm that I am not Penelope's father. I am glad that the speculation can finally be put to an end."

He went on to add: "All I would ask is that people act with kindness in response to this news - there is a child at the heart of all of this and that should not be forgotten. I wish Charlotte and her family all the best."

These reports come shortly after Charlotte returned to social media for the first time since Conor's announcement, appearing to shrug-off his claims by simply posting a picture of baby Penelope.