Traitors star Charlotte Chilton pulls out of event hours after Conor Maynard's DNA test revelation

Conor Maynard has revealed the results of a DNA test her took regarding Charlotte Chilton's daughter. Picture: Instagram/@charlchilts/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Following months of speculation it has been revealed that Conor Maynard is not the father of Charlotte Chilton's daughter Penelope.

Conor Maynard has announced he is not the father of Traitors star Charlotte Chilton's daughter Penelope, after the TV star claimed the singer was her dad.

Following weeks of rumours, the 'Can't Say No' singer took to social media on Friday March 14th to reveal he had taken a paternity test which proved he was not related to the five-month-old.

Conor wrote: "Earlier this week, I took a paternity test regarding Charlotte Chilton's baby girl, Penelope, in the presence of her legal representative."

He continued: "Today I've received the test results which confirm that I am not Penelope's father."

Conor Maynard has revealed her is not the father of Charlotte Chilton's daughter. Picture: Getty

Conor went on to add: "I am glad that the speculation can finally be put to an end.

"All I would ask is that people act with kindness in response to this news - there is a child at the heart of all of this and that should not be forgotten.

"I wish Charlotte and her family all the best. Conor."

While Charlotte has not commented on the situation, the Daily Record have reported that the mother of one pulled out of the Mariposa Ball and Awards on Saturday night following the news of the DNA test.

Charlotte Chilton gained famed after starring in The Traitors. Picture: BBC

This bombshell news comes after Charlotte claimed Conor was Penelope's father, telling the Metro of how the pair met.

The TV star told the publication last year of how her Traitors co-star Harry Clark introduced her to Conor, as he is dating the singer's sister Anna.

Charlotte revealed: "He insisted on having that party there because he wanted to meet me and he knew I was newly single.

"I very nearly didn’t go at all because I didn’t even know who Conor Maynard is. Harry was putting on the pressure."

Charlotte Chilton documented her pregnancy on social media. Picture: Instagram/@charlchilts

She added: "Conor was next to me all night pursuing me. I was rude as hell to him for hours, which apparently was the thing he liked.

"But he was also a gentleman. I’d just got out of a really toxic relationship, and I was quite vulnerable to someone being nice to me. If I wanted to go to the toilet, he escorted me. He’d wait outside holding my bag, and take me back.

"The night happened. We hung out all of the next day, and he played me his new album."

Watch Charlotte discuss her daughter Penelope's father here:

The Traitors star Charlotte reveals Conor Maynard as father of unborn baby

Following this night, Charlotte subsequently took a pregnancy test and which revealed she was carrying her first child.

Charlotte added: "I thought I’m pregnant and it’s with him."

She then claimed Conor was ignoring her messages when she informed him of her pregnancy, but wanted to go public with who she believed her daughter's father was.

Charlotte stated: "I’m prepared to do this alone, but I’m not prepared to have my daughter have to grow up and not be able to say who her father is, or should I say, birth father, or hide it from her.

"She deserves to know where she comes from. I’m not a secret, she’s not a dirty secret. I won’t be silenced."