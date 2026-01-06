Traitors shock as photo of Ross and Ellie emerges months before show

The Traitors fans are convinced they’ve finally found proof that two of this year’s Faithfuls knew each other before filming began. Picture: BBC

By Giorgina Hamilton

The mystery deepens in the castle as armchair detectives uncover a real-life connection between two of the BBC hit’s Faithfuls.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Traitors fans are convinced they’ve finally found proof that two of this year’s Faithfuls knew each other before filming began — after a group photo of Ross Garshong and Ellie Buckley surfaced online.

The image, taken during a work trip in June 2024, shows the pair standing side by side and smiling for the camera. In the snap, Ross has his hand on Ellie’s back, while they pose with a group of colleagues.

The picture was originally shared by Instagram account @damospersonaltraining as part of a “team outing” post, which has since been deleted.

Fans say it’s the clearest evidence yet that the two London-based contestants were already acquainted before appearing on the BBC hit.

The Traitors fans are convinced they’ve finally found proof that two of this year’s Faithfuls knew each other before filming began. Picture: BBC

It’s not the first clue fans have found suggesting Ross and Ellie were already close. Since filming ended, both have shared photos from the same five-star Tivoli La Caleta Tenerife Resort, fuelling further rumours.

Psychologist Ellie, 33, shared bikini snaps from the luxury resort, writing: “Some winter sun is good for the soul.”

Meanwhile, personal trainer Ross, 37, uploaded pictures of himself applying suncream with the caption: “Suns out, guns out. Holiday gains in Tenerife! Quick question — do you train on holiday?”

The matching locations didn’t go unnoticed by fans. One wrote: “With Dr Ellie?” while another joked: “The scandal!”

Ellie is one of the contestants on The Traitors. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

It’s not the first time the pair’s paths appear to have crossed. Back in March, two months before filming, Ross commented on a LinkedIn post Ellie shared about artificial intelligence, replying: “Great post!”

Ellie had also shared a 2023 post about a London charity walk, which Ross liked at the time. Both posts have since been deleted.

Speaking before The Traitors hit screens, Ross and Ellie both mentioned they would use any prize money to help buy a property — another coincidence that hasn’t escaped fan attention.

Ross then raised eyebrows on Friday night’s episode, watched by six million viewers, when he admitted he had “a secret”.

Since filming ended, both Faithfuls have shared photos from the same five-star Tivoli La Caleta Tenerife Resort, fuelling further rumours (pictured). Picture: Instagram

Ross, 37, uploaded pictures of himself at the same Tenerife hotel, writing: “Suns out, guns out. Holiday gains in Tenerife! Quick question — do you train on holiday?”. Picture: Instagram

During the series premiere on New Year’s Day, viewers also learned that Ross already knew another contestant, Netty Osterberg, from around 15 years ago. Netty was later banished from the game.

Ross said: “I was honestly a bit relieved — plus the darker part, I’m keeping a secret so it is honestly a huge weight off my shoulders.”

Now fans are questioning whether Ellie might be the second person he already knew. Some believe their supposed “first meeting” on the train in episode one didn’t look entirely convincing.

Shaking hands across a table, Ross said: “I live and work in London — what about yourself?” He appeared surprised when Ellie replied: “Yeah, I also live in London!”

Fans suspect Ross and Ellie know each other. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

One viewer noted online: “If you live in London and someone else says they do too, you wouldn’t be surprised.”

Last night’s episode added more fuel to the theory when the pair were shown in private conversation. Ellie asked: “What do you think about Stephen?” Ross replied that he didn’t want to be the only person to vote for Stephen, who is one of the Traitors, at the Round Table. Ellie responded: “No, we can’t do it too early.”

With fans already poring over every clue and connection, speculation is growing that Ellie and Ross’s bond may run deeper than either has let on...

Read next: Celebrity Traitors' Jonathan Ross reveals Alan Carr's 'horrible' unaired moment