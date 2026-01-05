The Traitors blunder sparks fan frenzy as viewers ‘spot secret Traitor’ in Uncloaked

Host Claudia Winkleman announced that, alongside her usual trio of Traitors — Hugo, Rachel, and Stephen — she’d also be secretly appointing a fourth Traitor, known only to her. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Traitors fever grips the nation again, and eagle-eyed fans think they’ve already uncovered the secret twist.

The Traitors has returned with even more deception, drama, and late-night sleuthing from viewers who can’t get enough of the show’s castle-based backstabbing.

After the success of the Celebrity Traitors in 2025, where Alan Carr became the show's breakout star, the main show’s new series has set social media ablaze.

In a bid to keep things fresh, producers have shaken up the format this year now fans are convinced they’ve spotted a major production blunder that reveals the identity of the mysterious secret Traitor.

This shadowy player, marked by a red cloak, is the only contestant who knows everyone’s true allegiance, and even viewers were supposed to be left in the dark.

But during Thursday night’s episode of the spin-off show Uncloaked, sharp-eyed fans noticed something that set alarm bells ringing.

On the wall behind the cast portraits, the photos of the three chosen Traitors appeared — alongside another contestant’s picture: Harriet.

Flocking to X, one viewer exclaimed: "Why are the 3 traitors pictured on the wall…..with Harriet."

Another added: "Spoiler: The portraits of the traitors are in the background of #traitorsuncloaked.... Plus an additional one. Harriet the secret traitor! #TheTraitorsUK #Traitors."

Others had their own theories, with one fan asking: "Why doesn’t Sam have anything next to his name?"; while another confidently declared: "I am convinced Sam is the secret traitor in locking that in now."

Some viewers even speculated that one of the existing Traitors might secretly hold the fourth cloak.

While Claudia picked Stephen, Rachel, and Hugo in the Great Hall ceremony, viewers didn't see who received the crucial fourth tap on the shoulder.

Still, some are convinced Uncloaked has already let the secret slip. One fan wrote: "Have Uncloaked revealed the identity of the Secret Traitor already?… Imagine, though, what a plot twist!?"

The show's Creative Director Mike Cotton explained the decision to add the twist: "Each series is like its own murder mystery. We never change the core game, but we always work in twists. We thought it would be interesting if you didn't know who one of the Traitors was."

He added: "As Claudia says in the show, the secret Traitor’s reign will go on until the others earn the power back.

"The Traitors are used to having all of the power, so it will be interesting to see how they navigate that and if they can use it to their advantage."

For now, the identity of the red-cloaked betrayer remains officially under wraps, but with fans dissecting every frame, it might not stay that way for long...