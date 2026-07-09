Travis Kelce shares fresh Taylor Swift proposal details days after wedding

9 July 2026, 13:52

Travis Kelce has reflected on the moment he decided to ask Taylor Swift to marry him (pictured)
Travis Kelce has reflected on the moment he decided to ask Taylor Swift to marry him. Picture: New Heights/YouTube

By Giorgina Hamilton

Taylor Swift's husband Travis Kelce has shared new details from his romantic proposal.

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Travis Kelce has reflected on the moment he decided to ask Taylor Swift to marry him, admitting he spent part of a podcast recording secretly planning his proposal.

The NFL star opened up about the romantic milestone during the season four finale of his New Heights podcast, which he hosts alongside his brother Jason Kelce.

During the episode, which is the first they've dropped following their mega wedding day in New York, Travis looked back on some of his favourite moments from the latest season. He singled out Taylor’s appearance on the podcast in August 2025 as one he will always remember.

The NFL star opened up about the romantic milestone during the season four finale of his New Heights podcast
Travis Kelce opened up about the romantic milestone during the season four finale of his New Heights podcast. Picture: Getty

"Ending this season with Tom Brady. Pretty epic. Starting it with Taylor. Pretty epic,'" he said.

The 36-year-old then revealed Taylor’s appearance on the show held even more significance than listeners may have realised at the time, as he had already decided he wanted to propose to her after the recording finished.

"During that recording, the entire time I'm planning like, I'm gonna ask this woman to marry me after this," Travis recalled.

He later added: "Obviously, the beginning of it, with Taylor, is one I'll remember forever."

Although the podcast episode was released following the couple’s wedding, it appears the conversation itself was filmed before they tied the knot at Madison Square Gardens.

Travis Kelce has revealed he spent part of a podcast recording secretly planning his proposal
Travis Kelce has revealed he spent part of a podcast recording secretly planning his proposal . Picture: New Heights/YouTube
Jason Kelce agreed Taylor’s appearance on New Heights had been a major moment for the show
Jason Kelce agreed Taylor’s appearance on New Heights had been a major moment for the show. Picture: New Heights/YouTube

Jason agreed Taylor’s appearance on New Heights had been a major moment for the show, revealing that it became the podcast’s most viewed episode.

"It was, by far, our most viewed episode of all time,'" Jason said.

"It was pretty fun," Travis responded, before Jason added: "It was incredible."

According to Page Six, Travis arranged for preparations to take place at his home while Taylor was recording the podcast episode.

The NFL star reportedly organised for a team to set up the proposal location in his garden, allowing him to ask Taylor to marry him after filming had wrapped.

The couple announced their engagement in September 2025 with a joint Instagram post featuring the caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

Tom Brady on Favorite Super Bowl, Kelce v Gronk, Belichick Debate & Why the NFL is Hard | EP 198

The couple announced their engagement in September 2025 with a joint Instagram post featuring the caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
The couple announced their engagement in September 2025 with a joint Instagram post featuring the caption: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." (pictured). Picture: Instagram/TaylorSwift

Their wedding celebrations followed last weekend (July 3), with Travis and Taylor reportedly welcoming around 1,000 guests to their lavish Madison Square Garden celebration in New York.

Among those invited were some of Taylor’s closest friends, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, while many of Travis’s Kansas City Chiefs teammates were also reportedly present.

The wedding marked the latest milestone in a relationship that has captured worldwide attention since the pair went public with their romance in 2023.

Their romance began after Travis revealed on New Heights he had attempted to give Taylor his phone number after attending her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift fangirls over Emma Bunton and reveals her hen do plans!

The pair later began dating, with Taylor making regular appearances at Chiefs games during the NFL season.

Speaking about their relationship for the first time in her 2023 TIME Person of the Year interview, Taylor explained why she was comfortable sharing their romance publicly.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

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