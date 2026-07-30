Travis Kelce reaction to Taylor Swift walking down the aisle revealed by wedding guests

30 July 2026, 14:00

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have remained largely private about their wedding day
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have remained largely private about their wedding day. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Sports commentator Joe Buck shared new details from the Taylor and Travis's star-studded New York wedding, revealing the emotional moment the NFL star watched his bride walk down the aisle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish New York City wedding is continuing to generate headlines, with new details emerging about the emotional ceremony that reportedly left the NFL star in tears.

The couple exchanged vows at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in front of around 1,000 guests, with a glitzy guest list said to include Tom Cruise, Sir Paul McCartney, Selena Gomez and Stevie Nicks.

While the celebration has largely remained private, ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck has now shared fresh insight into one of the day's most memorable moments.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's vows felt 'deeply authentic'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's vows felt 'deeply authentic'. Picture: Getty

Speaking on the Starkville podcast, Joe described the wedding as a surreal experience and revealed Travis became overwhelmed with emotion as Taylor made her entrance.

"Travis was a puddle, watching his nieces come down the little ramp that they built," Joe recalled. "And then when she walked out, he was a puddle."

According to Joe, Taylor walked down the aisle to her hit song 'Love Story', creating an emotional atmosphere before the couple exchanged personal vows.

He said the ceremony felt deeply authentic, adding: "Their vows were long. They were really well-written, they were funny, they were sweet, they were emotional."

Joe also dismissed any suggestion the event felt staged because of the couple's celebrity status, explaining that "it really felt like they were getting married," rather than being "just a ceremonial thing".

Sports commentator Joe Buck shared new details from the couple's star-studded New York wedding
Sports commentator Joe Buck shared new details from the couple's star-studded New York wedding. Picture: Getty
Family also played a central role in the wedding, with Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie's four daughters take on flower girl duties during the ceremony.
Family also played a central role in the wedding, with Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie's four daughters take on flower girl duties during the ceremony. Picture: Getty

Another detail that stood out for guests was the couple's decision to enforce a strict no-phone policy throughout the ceremony and celebrations.

Joe suggested the rule allowed everyone in attendance to fully enjoy the occasion without distractions.

Family also played a central role in the wedding, with Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie's four daughters take on flower girl duties during the ceremony.

Wyatt, six, Elliotte, five, Bennett, three, and 15-month-old Finnley all walked down the aisle before the bride, a moment that Jason later admitted meant a great deal to him.

Speaking to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Jason praised his daughters and reflected on being included in the couple's big day.

"It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible," he said. "They're beautiful, they're incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it. And more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day."

Speaking on the Starkville podcast, Joe Buck described the wedding as a surreal experience
Speaking on the Starkville podcast, Joe Buck described the wedding as a surreal experience . Picture: Getty

Away from the ceremony itself, one guest attracted particular attention. Supermodel Karlie Kloss attended the wedding alongside her husband, Joshua Kushner, surprising fans given years of speculation that she and Taylor had fallen out.

Appearing on NBC's Today, Karlie declined to discuss private details of the wedding but made clear she was delighted for the newlyweds.

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Natalie Portman has given fans her most personal pregnancy update yet, sharing her first official baby bump photograph on Instagram.

Natalie Portman shares rare insight to "miracle" third pregnancy

Dianne Buswell has documented her recovery post birth

Dianne Buswell discusses emotional recovery from birth of son Bowden

Love Island viewers think they've detected an unaired feud in the villa

Love Island feud drama continues outside of the villa

Love Island

Former England footballer Michael Owen is opening the doors to his family life in a brand-new Prime Video documentary.

Michael Owen embarrasses his daughter in first look at family documentary

TV & Movies

Zendaya and Tom Holland open up about their nicknames for one another

Zendaya explains husband Tom Holland's nickname in cutest interview ever

All the Love Island 2026 couples still together from series 13.

Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together?

Love Island

One Love Island couple's relationship is reportedly on the rocks already.

First Love Island couple to 'split' revealed just days after landing in UK

Love Island

James Bourne told fans he would explain his health issues 'soon'.

Busted's James Bourne shares rare health update and reveals he's still 'not out of the woods’

Celebrities

Viewers noticed one Islander didn't seem too happy for Lorenzo and Julia.

Love Island fans spot star's 'fuming' reaction to Lorenzo and Julia's win

Love Island

Love Island fans were shocked by the revelations.

Love Island stars reveal two new romances have blossomed among 2026 cast

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

August is bringing one of the best solar eclipses in decades to the UK

August solar eclipse - date, time and best place to watch in the UK

Lifestyle

Wake Up and Win Card Game

Wake Up and Win – Play the Official Card Game Today!

The winners of Love Island series 13 have been announced!

Who won Love Island 2026? Winning couple revealed and final results explained

Love Island

Tommy Fury (left) is reportedly rebuilding his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague's sister Zoe (centre) after their previously strained relationship.

Tommy Fury 'quietly heals family rift' with Molly-Mae's sister Zoe

Josie Gibson is setting the record straight after weeks of speculation about her dramatic weight loss.

Josie Gibson defends 2.5 stone weight loss following false comments

Love Island 2026 has been another successful year of the dating show on ITV2

Love Island future confirmed by ITV2

Love Island

Adam Ramsay-Peaty opened up about the emotional impact of his ongoing family rift in a video interview (pictured).

Tearful Adam Ramsay-Peaty reveals family feud has 'taken its toll' after Commonwealth win

Love Island's Samraj and Mica had to dump one more couple before the final

Love Island first look reveals impact of Mica and Samraj's brutal dumping

Love Island

Jon Bon Jovi stunned fans on Thursday night (July 23) when the singer brought his Madison Square Garden concert to an unexpected end.

Jon Bon Jovi cuts New York concert short as health scare leaves fans concerned

The Love Island final is upon us after eight weeks of romance in the villa

Love Island 2026 final - start and finish time confirmed

Love Island

Meghan Markle addressed whether she should still be referred to as a 'Duchess'.

Meghan Markle explains whether people should still call her ‘Duchess’

Royals

Taylor and Travis exchanged vows at New York City's Madison Square Garden in front of around 1,000 guests on July 3, 2026.

Travis Kelce's sister-in-law breaks silence on Taylor Swift's 'magical' wedding

Almost five decades after Grease first became a global phenomenon, several of the film's original stars have reunited for a nostalgic moment that has sent fans into a frenzy.

Grease stars reunite for heartfelt singalong nearly 50 years after film's release

William Shatner has revealed he and his youngest daughter, Melanie Shatner Gretsch, were diagnosed with stage 4 cancer within months of each other.

William Shatner, 95, reveals he and daughter, 61, were diagnosed with stage VI cancer at the same time
Jade Thirlwall appears to have offered an early glimpse into a difficult period in her life weeks before reports emerged that she and long-term partner Jordan Stephens had split.

Jade Thirlwall's candid interview remarks resurface after reports she and Jordan Stephens split
Molly Smith and Tom Clare have taken the next step in their romance, officially becoming husband and wife during an intimate legal wedding ceremony in Greater Manchester.

Love Island stars Molly Smith and Tom Clare officially marry in intimate Manchester ceremony