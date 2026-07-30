Travis Kelce reaction to Taylor Swift walking down the aisle revealed by wedding guests
30 July 2026, 14:00
Sports commentator Joe Buck shared new details from the Taylor and Travis's star-studded New York wedding, revealing the emotional moment the NFL star watched his bride walk down the aisle.
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish New York City wedding is continuing to generate headlines, with new details emerging about the emotional ceremony that reportedly left the NFL star in tears.
The couple exchanged vows at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in front of around 1,000 guests, with a glitzy guest list said to include Tom Cruise, Sir Paul McCartney, Selena Gomez and Stevie Nicks.
While the celebration has largely remained private, ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck has now shared fresh insight into one of the day's most memorable moments.
Speaking on the Starkville podcast, Joe described the wedding as a surreal experience and revealed Travis became overwhelmed with emotion as Taylor made her entrance.
"Travis was a puddle, watching his nieces come down the little ramp that they built," Joe recalled. "And then when she walked out, he was a puddle."
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According to Joe, Taylor walked down the aisle to her hit song 'Love Story', creating an emotional atmosphere before the couple exchanged personal vows.
He said the ceremony felt deeply authentic, adding: "Their vows were long. They were really well-written, they were funny, they were sweet, they were emotional."
Joe also dismissed any suggestion the event felt staged because of the couple's celebrity status, explaining that "it really felt like they were getting married," rather than being "just a ceremonial thing".
Another detail that stood out for guests was the couple's decision to enforce a strict no-phone policy throughout the ceremony and celebrations.
Joe suggested the rule allowed everyone in attendance to fully enjoy the occasion without distractions.
Family also played a central role in the wedding, with Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie's four daughters take on flower girl duties during the ceremony.
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Wyatt, six, Elliotte, five, Bennett, three, and 15-month-old Finnley all walked down the aisle before the bride, a moment that Jason later admitted meant a great deal to him.
Speaking to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Jason praised his daughters and reflected on being included in the couple's big day.
"It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible," he said. "They're beautiful, they're incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it. And more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day."
Away from the ceremony itself, one guest attracted particular attention. Supermodel Karlie Kloss attended the wedding alongside her husband, Joshua Kushner, surprising fans given years of speculation that she and Taylor had fallen out.
Appearing on NBC's Today, Karlie declined to discuss private details of the wedding but made clear she was delighted for the newlyweds.