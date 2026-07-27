Travis Kelce's sister-in-law breaks silence on Taylor Swift's 'magical' wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows at New York City's Madison Square Garden in front of around 1,000 guests on July 3, 2026. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Kylie Kelce has spoken publicly for the first time about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, offering a rare glimpse into the couple's July 3rd celebration.

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Travis Kelce's sister-in-law has officially gone public with her comments on Travis and Taylor Swift's wedding as she reflected on the star-studded ceremony during the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast.

Taylor and Travis exchanged vows at New York City's Madison Square Garden in front of around 1,000 guests, with celebrity friends including Selena Gomez, Emma Bunton and Stevie Nicks among those in attendance.

Congratulating the newlyweds on air, Travis's sister-in-law explained seeing the couple finally tie the knot felt like a natural next step after welcoming Taylor into the family.

"I would like to say congratulations to Tay and Trav; it was magical," Kylie said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been silent since their huge nuptials in New York. Picture: Getty

"I'm so happy for them, [and I] love them so, so dearly. It was only making it official because Taylor's been family now for quite some time, so that's that."

While fans have been eager to hear more about the lavish celebration, Kylie insisted the couple should decide what memories they want to make public.

"Anything else you can check in with Taylor and Travis about because any of the details they want to share, they can share," she continued.

"Otherwise, it was intimate and incredible and full of love – both for each other and everybody else's love for them."

Kylie Kelce has insisted she won't be sharing any big details on Taylor Swift and Travis's wedding. Picture: Getty

Kylie and Jason, who married in 2018, attended the wedding alongside their four daughters, Wyatt, six, Elliotte, five, Bennett, three, and Finnley, 15 months.

The children also played a special role in the ceremony, with sports broadcaster Rich Eisen revealing to Entertainment Tonight that all four girls served as flower girls.

"The Kelce family is just awesome. You know, Kylie as well. Those four little girls who were sprinkling flower petals all over the place," Rich said. "It's pretty cool, dude. It's pretty cool."

Jason Kelce has also shared his own memories of the wedding, describing it as an unforgettable occasion for the entire family.

"It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible," he told the Reno Gazette-Journal.

"They're beautiful, they're incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it. And more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day."

Travis's sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce explained seeing the couple officially tie the knot felt like a natural next step after welcoming Taylor into the family. Picture: Getty

Taylor and Travis first began dating in 2023 before confirming their relationship publicly later that year.

They announced their engagement in August 2025 and married less than 12 months later in New York.

Since the singer joined the Kelce family, Kylie has spoken warmly about the close bond they've developed away from the spotlight.

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