Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift wedding plans during rare podcast moment

Travis Kelce has offered a rare glimpse into his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift as speculation continues to grow around the couple’s reported summer nuptials. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The NFL star hinted at his excitement for marrying Taylor Swift after a candid exchange on his New Heights podcast with Rory McIlroy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Travis Kelce has offered a rare glimpse into his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift as speculation continues to grow around the couple’s reported summer nuptials.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the global pop superstar, both 36, are believed to be preparing to tie the knot over the Fourth of July weekend in New York after getting engaged last year.

While the couple have largely kept details surrounding the ceremony private, Travis appeared to hint at his excitement during the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce.

The pair, both 36, are believed to be preparing to tie the knot over the Fourth of July weekend in New York after getting engaged last year. Picture: Getty

The brothers were joined by golfer Rory McIlroy, who reflected on the experience of bringing together friends, family and loved ones while discussing the annual Masters Champions Dinner.

Speaking to Travis, Rory said: “Travis, you'll feel this this year whenever you're sitting at your wedding, and you have all the people in a room…”

He continued: “It's amazing to have all these people in the same room from your childhood… and it's surreal. It's unbelievable.

“The only thing that I can compare it to is your wedding day because it's like all this collection of people in the same room. It's wild,” Rory added.

In response, Travis simply replied: “I can't wait.”

While the couple have largely kept details surrounding the ceremony private, Travis appeared to hint at his excitement during the latest episode of his podcast (pictured in March 2026). Picture: Getty

The brief comment immediately sent fans into a frenzy online, with many interpreting it as one of the clearest acknowledgements yet that wedding plans are firmly underway.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in 2023 before going public with their relationship later that year.

Travis proposed in August 2025 after two years together, with the pair later confirming their engagement on Instagram.

Since then, reports surrounding the scale of the wedding and the star-studded guest list have continued to dominate headlines.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show while promoting her album The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor previously opened up about the challenges of planning such a high-profile event.

Travis proposed in August 2025 after two years together, with the pair later confirming their engagement on Instagram (pictured). Picture: Instagram

“It's going to be fun to plan, because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount of people and people are on the bubble – and you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there,” she explained.

“I'm not gonna do that. Anyone I've ever talked to [is getting an invitation].”

Host Graham Norton later made headlines after joking that guests attending the wedding had been required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

However, he later clarified the comment while appearing at Advertising Week Europe. “I don't know, no [I have not signed a non-disclosure agreement],” Graham said, according to The Independent.

Host Graham Norton later made headlines after joking that guests attending the wedding had been required to sign non-disclosure agreements (the couple pictured at the 2024 Superbowl). Picture: Getty

“I said that as a joke on the podcast. I said, 'Oh, I've signed all these NDAs,' and then it started getting reported as a serious thing in America. I didn't say [to] cut that out because I thought it was so obviously a joke.”

Taylor has also hinted that the wedding invitations themselves could feature some elaborate surprises.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the singer joked about creating highly secretive invitations for guests.

Taylor Swift fangirls over Emma Bunton and reveals her hen do plans!

“There's lots of different things you could do, right?” she said. “We could get some production value or get really tricksy with it where they read it and as soon as it senses fingerprints…three minutes later, it dissolves into dust…”

She added: “If you can figure out what any of this is…like, you're having to do trigonometry to figure out what date it is.”

Although neither Taylor nor Travis has officially confirmed the wedding date or venue, fans are eagerly awaiting what is expected to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

Read more: