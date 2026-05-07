Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift wedding plans during rare podcast moment

7 May 2026, 17:03

Travis Kelce has offered a rare glimpse into his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift as speculation continues to grow around the couple’s reported summer nuptials.
Travis Kelce has offered a rare glimpse into his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift as speculation continues to grow around the couple’s reported summer nuptials. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The NFL star hinted at his excitement for marrying Taylor Swift after a candid exchange on his New Heights podcast with Rory McIlroy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Travis Kelce has offered a rare glimpse into his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift as speculation continues to grow around the couple’s reported summer nuptials.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the global pop superstar, both 36, are believed to be preparing to tie the knot over the Fourth of July weekend in New York after getting engaged last year.

While the couple have largely kept details surrounding the ceremony private, Travis appeared to hint at his excitement during the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce.

The pair, both 36, are believed to be preparing to tie the knot over the Fourth of July weekend in New York after getting engaged last year.
The pair, both 36, are believed to be preparing to tie the knot over the Fourth of July weekend in New York after getting engaged last year. Picture: Getty

The brothers were joined by golfer Rory McIlroy, who reflected on the experience of bringing together friends, family and loved ones while discussing the annual Masters Champions Dinner.

Speaking to Travis, Rory said: “Travis, you'll feel this this year whenever you're sitting at your wedding, and you have all the people in a room…”

He continued: “It's amazing to have all these people in the same room from your childhood… and it's surreal. It's unbelievable.

“The only thing that I can compare it to is your wedding day because it's like all this collection of people in the same room. It's wild,” Rory added.

In response, Travis simply replied: “I can't wait.”

While the couple have largely kept details surrounding the ceremony private, Travis appeared to hint at his excitement during the latest episode of his podcast (pictured in March 2026)
While the couple have largely kept details surrounding the ceremony private, Travis appeared to hint at his excitement during the latest episode of his podcast (pictured in March 2026). Picture: Getty

The brief comment immediately sent fans into a frenzy online, with many interpreting it as one of the clearest acknowledgements yet that wedding plans are firmly underway.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in 2023 before going public with their relationship later that year.

Travis proposed in August 2025 after two years together, with the pair later confirming their engagement on Instagram.

Since then, reports surrounding the scale of the wedding and the star-studded guest list have continued to dominate headlines.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show while promoting her album The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor previously opened up about the challenges of planning such a high-profile event.

Travis proposed in August 2025 after two years together, with the pair later confirming their engagement on Instagram (pictured)
Travis proposed in August 2025 after two years together, with the pair later confirming their engagement on Instagram (pictured). Picture: Instagram

“It's going to be fun to plan, because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount of people and people are on the bubble – and you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there,” she explained.

“I'm not gonna do that. Anyone I've ever talked to [is getting an invitation].”

Host Graham Norton later made headlines after joking that guests attending the wedding had been required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

However, he later clarified the comment while appearing at Advertising Week Europe. “I don't know, no [I have not signed a non-disclosure agreement],” Graham said, according to The Independent.

Host Graham Norton later made headlines after joking that guests attending the wedding had been required to sign non-disclosure agreements (the couple pictured at the 2024 Superbowl)
Host Graham Norton later made headlines after joking that guests attending the wedding had been required to sign non-disclosure agreements (the couple pictured at the 2024 Superbowl). Picture: Getty

“I said that as a joke on the podcast. I said, 'Oh, I've signed all these NDAs,' and then it started getting reported as a serious thing in America. I didn't say [to] cut that out because I thought it was so obviously a joke.”

Taylor has also hinted that the wedding invitations themselves could feature some elaborate surprises.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the singer joked about creating highly secretive invitations for guests.

Taylor Swift fangirls over Emma Bunton and reveals her hen do plans!

“There's lots of different things you could do, right?” she said. “We could get some production value or get really tricksy with it where they read it and as soon as it senses fingerprints…three minutes later, it dissolves into dust…”

She added: “If you can figure out what any of this is…like, you're having to do trigonometry to figure out what date it is.”

Although neither Taylor nor Travis has officially confirmed the wedding date or venue, fans are eagerly awaiting what is expected to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island star Ella Thomas has revealed she was rushed to hospital by ambulance after suffering a serious foot injury during her birthday celebrations in London.

Love Island’s Ella Thomas rushed to hospital after horror birthday accident

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall has died aged 35 following what police are describing as a “tragic accident” in Spain.

Tributes pour in for TOWIE star Jake Hall after his shock death, aged 35

Prince Archie has turned seven, and to mark the occasion Meghan Markle shared a rare glimpse into her son’s early years (pictured)

Meghan Markle shares new photos of Prince Archie to mark his 7th birthday

The fashion designer has opened up about the Beckham family feud.

Victoria Beckham finally opens up about son Brooklyn’s shock swipe at ‘Brand Beckham’

Celebrities

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson updated her fans on her twins' progress.

Jesy Nelson shares huge milestone for 11-month-old twin girls amid 'SMA struggles'

The Final Task caused chaos for this former power couple.

MAFS Australia’s Scott 'distraught' as he reacts to Gia's flirty date with alternate match

Married at First Sight

David spotted a change in Alissa's behaviour towards the end of the experiment.

MAFS Australia’s David reveals secret reason why Alissa's personality suddenly changed

Married at First Sight

The Celebrity Traitors series two cast has been unveiled.

Celebrity Traitors 2026 - The full star-studded cast confirmed for series two

The Traitors

MAFS bride Gia believed she was 'set up' during the show.

MAFS Australia's Gia slams producers for trying to 'break up couples' in scathing new rant

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia series 13 is coming to an end – and we've laid out the last episodes.

When does MAFS Australia 2026 end? UK final date and what's left of experiment explained

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

There's something for everyone this early May bank holiday Monday.

May Bank holiday Monday TV schedule - shows and movies you need to watch

TV & Movies

B&Q, Wickes and other DIY shops are changing their opening hours for the bank holiday weekend

What are the May Bank Holiday opening hours for B&Q, Wickes, Homebase and Screwfix?

Lifestyle

Supermarkets are changing their opening hours for the bank holiday weekend

May Bank holiday supermarket opening times for Tesco, Aldi, Sainsbury's, Asda and more

Lifestyle

Nicky Byrne has shared a proud family moment with fans, marking a special milestone for his daughter, Gia.

Westlife's Nicky Byrne shares rare snap of his daughter, 12, as they celebrate "proud" milestone
MAFS Australia star Alissa Fay has been called out for diva behaviour

MAFS Australia bride Alissa called out for 'diva demands' by TV show producers

Married at First Sight

S Club 7's Jon Lee is heading back to EastEnders almost three decades after his original appearance on the long-running series.

S Club 7's Jon Lee to return to his 'onscreen family' in surprising career backtrack

Taylor Swift briefly sent fans into a frenzy after posting, and then swiftly removing, a mysterious 48-hour countdown from her official website.

Taylor Swift fans come up with bizarre theory about deleted countdown clock post

Zach Braff has confirmed season 2 of Scrubs

Scrubs star Zach Braff confirms season 2 news fans were desperate for

TV & Movies

Lisa Kudrow has surprised fans by revealing just how much money she and her Friends co-stars are still earning decades after the sitcom ended.

The Friends cast still make an astonishing amount of money per episode

TV & Movies

According to Victoria, Harper has already developed a strong appreciation for fashion, and a particular interest in her mother’s past stage wardrobe.

Victoria Beckham reveals the one thing she won't let daughter Harper have

Emily Blunt is one of Hollywood's most successful and famous stars

Emily Blunt facts: Age, height, husband children and movie roles revealed

David has hit boiling point after watching some unaired footage.

MAFS Australia's David takes savage swipe at Alissa after car crash Homestays visit

Married at First Sight

Ant and Dec have addressed the fallout from the turbulent I’m A Celebrity live final

Ant and Dec finally respond to chaotic 'I'm A Celeb' live final and 'car park confrontation'

TV & Movies

Stella and Filip's relationship has progressed since leaving the experiment.

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip share huge new relationship milestone months after experiment

Married at First Sight

Bobby Norris has opened up about his dramatic transformation, revealing the truth behind his recent facelift (pictured, right)

Bobby Norris before and after pictures as he confirms real reason behind surgery

Tensions are at an all-time high for the former 'power couple'.

MAFS Australia's Scott exposes Gia's 'toxic' off-camera insults that left him 'broken'

Married at First Sight