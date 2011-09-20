Travolta's vintage Mercedes stolen

John Travolta's vintage Mercedes sports car has been stolen.

Santa Monica police Sergeant Richard Lewis told the Los Angeles Times that thieves had about a 10-minute window to make off with the 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280-SL.

Sgt Lewis said Travolta parked the car on a residential street in Santa Monica on Sunday afternoon and stopped in at a nearby Jaguar dealership for about 10 minutes.

When he returned, he found an empty parking spot and no sign of the car.

The car was parked in a residential area, and it is not known if the theft was captured on video. Sgt Lewis also did not know if the thief or thieves had followed Travolta or just came upon the vehicle.

Sgt Lewis said Travolta had the keys with him at the time of the theft.