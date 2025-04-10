Trisha Goddard facts: Presenter's age, husband, children and net worth revealed

Trisha Goddard is taking part in CBB
Trisha Goddard is taking part in CBB. Picture: Getty/ITV

How old is Trisha Goddard, where does she live, who are her husband and kids and what is her net worth?

Trisha Goddard has entered the Celebrity Big Brother alongside fellow celebs Chris Hughes, Patsy Palmer, Danny Beard and Daley Thompson.

After finding fame presenting her series Trisha, the TV legend has appeared on other programmes such as Dancing on Ice and Pointless Celebrities.

As she takes part in the iconic show, fans are keen to learn more about Trisha and her life away from the TV screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Trisha Goddard including her age, where she lives, her husband and kids and her eye-watering net worth.

Trisha Goddard is taking part in CBB
Trisha Goddard is taking part in CBB. Picture: ITV

How old is Trisha Goddard?

Trisha was born on December 23rd 1957 and celebrated her 67th birthday in 2024.

She was born in Hackney, London to her mother Agnes and an unnamed man. Trisha was raised by a man who she thought was her father, however upon her mother's death she realised this wasn't true. Despite searching for her birth father, Trisha was unable to locate him.

Where does Trisha Goddard live?

Despite being born and raised in London, Trisha now resides in Connecticut, USA after moving stateside in 2010. Whilst in the US, Trisha presented The Trisha Goddard Show, which aired from 2012-2014.

Trisha Goddard is hoping to go all the way on CBB
Trisha Goddard is hoping to go all the way on CBB. Picture: Getty

Who is Trisha Goddard's husband?

Trisha is married to her husband Allen, with the pair tying the knot in 2022. After their nuptials, Trisha gushed about her husband saying: "The love in my heart for this man. We have laughed together. Cried together…

"He has taught me the true meaning of intimacy and taught me it’s ok to be vulnerable.

"It’s the first time in my life I’ve felt safe - which is bloody amazing when you look at what we’re dealing with."

Prior to meeting Allen, Trisha was previous married to Robert Nestdale, Mark Grieve and Peter Gianfrancesco.

Trisha Goddard married her husband Allen in 2022
Trisha Goddard married her husband Allen in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Who are Trisha Goddard's children?

Trisha is mother to Madison, 35, and Billie, 32, whom she shares with her first husband Mark Greive.

One of her children is non-binary, with Trisha revealing on TalkTV: "My child is trans… not transgender and I think that’s where a lot of people in your position don’t understand the difference.

"My child does not want to go into another sexuality. My child feels equally male and female, and wants nothing medical done to their body at all."

What is Trisha Goddard's net worth?

Trisha is reportedly worth a whopping £7million according to The Sun. She has gained the majority of her wealth through her vast media career presenting her show Trisha as well as You Are What You Eat and a show on TalkTV.

