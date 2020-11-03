Young Jenna Rink actress recreates iconic moment from 13 Going On 30

3 November 2020, 14:19

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Christa Allen transformed into Jennifer Garner's character for Halloween, and we are obsessed.

Christa Allen, who played young Jenna Rink in 13 Going On 30, has officially won Halloween.

The actress, who starred in the hit 2004 romcom, recreated Jennifer Garner's classic look from the flick, complete with the iconic dress.

Christa posted the video of her transformation on her TikTok and Instagram pages, matching scene-for-scene the moment Jenna Rink dresses up for a night out as a newly 30-year-old.

Christa transformed into Jennifer Garner for the Halloween look
Christa transformed into Jennifer Garner for the Halloween look. Picture: Instagram/Christa Allen

The actress and producer even got her hands on an exact replica of the lime green and blue strap dress Jennifer wore in the hit film.

Christa captioned the video with: "Jenna Rink forever".

Christa recreated the scene 16 years after the film was released
Christa recreated the scene 16 years after the film was released. Picture: Instagram/Christa Allen
Christa Allen played young Jenna Rink in the film alongside Jennifer Garner, who played the 30-year-old version
Christa Allen played young Jenna Rink in the film alongside Jennifer Garner, who played the 30-year-old version. Picture: Getty

Christa is now 28-years-old, and looks very different to her 12-year-old self who starred in the film.

This isn't the first time Christa has returned to her 13 Going On 30 character, having previously recreated another scene from the film.

In a TikTok, the star reimagined the moment Jenna gets ready for the 13th birthday party, putting on the iconic blue eyeshadow to match her top, skirt and 80s lace leggings.

People have been blown away by how much Christa looks like Jennifer Garner now she's grown up.

One person commented on the video: "Omg thought that was Jennifer!"

Another wrote: "You look just like her!"

