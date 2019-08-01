The 13 Reasons Why season 3 trailer is here - revealing a HUGE character is dead

13 Reasons Why Cast - Season 3. Picture: Nettflix

By Emma Clarke

Netflix has just dropped the new trailer for 13 Reasons Why season 3, and have finally confirmed a release date for the new series.

It's been over a year since we last caught up with the teens at Liberty High School, but the wait is almost over, as season 3 of hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why is about to drop on the streaming site.

Releasing a brand new trailer, Netflix has teased a MAJOR character in the show is dead. But who is it and which high schooler is to blame?

WATCH THE FULL TRAILER BELOW:

The new trailer for season 3 opens up at a crime scene, as police have cordoned off an area and are searching with flashlights.

We then switch to a montage, where Tony, Tyler and Justin are getting into Tony's car, with worried expressions on their faces.

Jock Zach Dempsey can then be seen perching on the bleachers with Bryce's ex-girlfriend and rape victim, Chloe.

Jessica then appears to be confronting the rest of the football team jocks in the hallway of the school, before Alex pins Monty - who brutally raped Tyler in season 2 - against the wall in the bathroom stall.

A rain-soaked Clay is then standing in the garden, with a forlorn expression on his face.

However, possibly the most shocking moment of the whole trailer is when it's revealed that Bryce Walker is dead. The friends are all stood around his coffin, before his mother says she wants to find out what happened to her son.

So how did Bryce die? Was he killed? Did one of the Liberty High students have a hand in his death? Only time will tell.

Bryce Walker is DEAD in the 13 Reasons Why season 3 trailer. Picture: Netflix

What happened in the season 2 ending?

Season 2 left viewers with a massive cliffhanger, as bullied teen Tyler charged towards the school with the intention of shooting down his classmates while they enjoyed prom.

However, getting a tip off about the imminent attack, Clay went outside the sports hall in order to convince Tyler there was another way.

After a suspenseful exchange, Clay did, in fact, manage to dissuade Tyler, who they escaped in Tony's car.

Clay was stood on the pavement outside the school, holding the firearm that Tyler had intended to use in the high school massacre, as the police race toward Liberty High.

The end credits then rolled out, leaving viewers reeling over the fate of Clay and the others.

When is 13 Reasons Why season 3 on Netflix?

It has now been confirmed that the new season of 13 Reasons Why will be available to stream on Netflix from August 23, 2019.

All episodes will be available at once, so fans can binge watch the new series.