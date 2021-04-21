Will there be a season five of Ackley Bridge?

Ackley Bridge season five: will there be a fifth season of the Channel 4 show? Here's what we know.

Ackley Bridge is officially back for its fourth season, and we already can't get enough of the new series.

Read more: Where is Ackley Bridge based?

The first episode aired last Monday, and the new format of the show will see episodes air every weekday at 6pm.

There will be 10 episodes in total in season four, meaning the new series will last for two weeks.

Here's what we know about potential future seasons.

Will there be a season five of Ackley Bridge? Picture: Channel 4

Will there be a season five of Ackley Bridge?

We don't yet have confirmation on whether there will be a season five of the show, but watch this space...

For the first time ever, season four of Ackley Bridge is airing every weeknight at the earlier time of 6pm, just before Hollyoaks.

Speaking about the change of schedule, Caroline Hollick, Head of Channel 4 Drama, said: "We've put younger viewers squarely at the heart of our new strategy, making each episode a snappy 30 minutes and moving the time slot to the brand-new time of 6pm.

"Sandwiched between The Simpsons and Hollyoaks, Channel 4 will truly own teatime!"

Read more: Who plays Johnny in Ackley Bridge?

The fourth season of Ackley Bridge is airing on Channel 4 now. Picture: Channel 4

Who is in the cast of Ackley Bridge season four?

The full cast list for the new series is as follows:

Mandy Carter - Jo Joyner

Martin Evershed - Robert James Collier

Kaneez Paracha - Sunetra Sarker

Sue Carp - Charlie Hardwick

Sam - Megan Parkinson

Razia Paracha - Nazmeen Kauser

Fizza - Yasmin Al-Khudhairi

Robyn Cara as Kayla Azfal

Shobhit Piasa as Tahir Randhawa

Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Fizza Akhtar

Jasmine Payne as Queenie Cooper

Olivia Marie Fearn as Rose Bosewell

Hareet Deol as Hassan Hussein

Fern Deacon as Chloe

Connor McIntyre as Grandad Cooper

Cody Ryan as Hannah Booth

Shobhit Piasa as Tahir

Pheobe Tuffs-Berry as Rukhi

Zara Salim as Spud

Cody Ryan as Hayley

Robyn Cara as Kayla

Ryan Dean as Johnny

Tony Jayawardena as Rashid Hyatt

Ryan Dean as Johnny Cooper

NOW READ:

Love Island rumoured line-up 2021: all the contestants rumoured for the new series