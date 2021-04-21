Will there be a season five of Ackley Bridge?
21 April 2021, 14:29
Ackley Bridge season five: will there be a fifth season of the Channel 4 show? Here's what we know.
Ackley Bridge is officially back for its fourth season, and we already can't get enough of the new series.
The first episode aired last Monday, and the new format of the show will see episodes air every weekday at 6pm.
There will be 10 episodes in total in season four, meaning the new series will last for two weeks.
Here's what we know about potential future seasons.
Will there be a season five of Ackley Bridge?
We don't yet have confirmation on whether there will be a season five of the show, but watch this space...
For the first time ever, season four of Ackley Bridge is airing every weeknight at the earlier time of 6pm, just before Hollyoaks.
Speaking about the change of schedule, Caroline Hollick, Head of Channel 4 Drama, said: "We've put younger viewers squarely at the heart of our new strategy, making each episode a snappy 30 minutes and moving the time slot to the brand-new time of 6pm.
"Sandwiched between The Simpsons and Hollyoaks, Channel 4 will truly own teatime!"
Who is in the cast of Ackley Bridge season four?
The full cast list for the new series is as follows:
- Mandy Carter - Jo Joyner
- Martin Evershed - Robert James Collier
- Kaneez Paracha - Sunetra Sarker
- Sue Carp - Charlie Hardwick
- Sam - Megan Parkinson
- Razia Paracha - Nazmeen Kauser
- Fizza - Yasmin Al-Khudhairi
- Robyn Cara as Kayla Azfal
- Shobhit Piasa as Tahir Randhawa
- Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Fizza Akhtar
- Jasmine Payne as Queenie Cooper
- Olivia Marie Fearn as Rose Bosewell
- Hareet Deol as Hassan Hussein
- Fern Deacon as Chloe
- Connor McIntyre as Grandad Cooper
- Cody Ryan as Hannah Booth
- Pheobe Tuffs-Berry as Rukhi
- Zara Salim as Spud
- Ryan Dean as Johnny
- Tony Jayawardena as Rashid Hyatt
