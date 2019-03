Who is Tom Hughes? Victoria actor playing Prince Albert and co-star Jenna Coleman's boyfriend

Tom Hughes reprises his role as Prince Albert in the third season of Victoria. Picture: Getty

The British actor, who plays Prince Albert in ITV's Victoria, has been romantically linked to his co-star Jenna Coleman for some time

If you’re a fan of ITV’s Victoria you’ll already know Tom Hughes, the actor who plays Prince Albert in the hit period drama.

But the 32-year-old star from Cheshire enjoyed professional success before his current role, starring in a string of popular TV dramas, as well as a handful of films and even a fashion campaign.

Here, we take a look at Tom’s past career and personal life, from his relationship with co-star Jenna Coleman to his 'heartbreaker' status at drama school.

Who is Tom Hughes?

Tom Hughes is a British actor from Chester, Cheshire.

He was born on April 18, 1986, which makes him 32 years old.

The Northerner is best known for playing the role of Prince Albert in ITV’s hit period drama, Victoria.

What else has Tom Hughes been in?

Tom found fame for his performance of Prince Albert in period drama Victoria, but you might also recognise him from Agatha Christie’s Marple, ITV drama Trinity and BBC Cold War drama The Game.

He also played the lead role in BBC thriller Paula, and has starred in Cemetery Junction, Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll, and Dancing on the Edge alongside actress and alleged girlfriend Jenna Coleman.

According to The Mirror, he was even considered for the role of James Bond after producer Barbara Broccoli saw him in war drama The Game.

The Brit actor has also worked as model, starring in a Burberry campaign in 2009 alongside fellow actors Emma Watson and Douglas Booth.

Are Tom Hughes and Jenna Coleman dating?

According to Tom’s former school drama teacher, he was something of a heartbreaker.

"He broke girls’ hearts here. He wasn’t a love ‘em and leave ‘em type, just a guy who was very appealing and attractive to girls. They’d swoon in the corridors," he told The Mirror.

But Tom has allegedly since found love with Victoria co-star Jenna Coleman.

In September 2016 the Mail on Sunday claimed that Tom and Jenna had been ‘secretly dating’ for a year. Reports now claim the two have moved in together in North London.

Victoria returns on Sunday 24th March 2019 at 9pm.