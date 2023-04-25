Adele left in tears as she opens up about divorce in final ever Carpool Karaoke

Adele opened up in Carpool Karaoke. Picture: The Late Late Show

By Naomi Bartram

Adele joined James Corden for the last ever Carpool Karaoke and opened up about her split.

Adele has opened up about her divorce in the last ever Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

James announced last year he was quitting the Late Late Show to head back to the UK with his family.

And this time around, it was Adele’s turn to drive around LA while singing some of her biggest songs from the past decade.

But talk soon turned to Adele’s split from Simon Konecki, where the star revealed her friend James had helped her through the split.

Adele - The Final Carpool Karaoke

Adele divorced Simon in March 2021, two years after they broke up, and revealed that she went on a family trip with James, his wife Julia Carey, their three children, and her son Angelo, 10.

Breaking down in tears, she continued: “And we were on our way home and my mood had changed and it was like the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable, for just being an adult, whereas the year before that I left Simon, you and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me and Angelo.”

“You were like an adult with me, you and Julia would always give me this advice.”

James Corden and Adele were in the final Carpool Karaoke. Picture: The Late Late Show

She then revealed for the first time that a verse in her song I Drink Wine was inspired by James, when he later asked for advice during a tough time in his life.

“The verse was inspired by a conversation that you and I had, and it was the 4th of January, 2020 or something, and we'd been on vacation together with the kids…” Adele explained.

Talking about a six-hour conversation the pair had, James explained: “It was work stuff, and the Internet, and all those things.”

Adele then responded: “It got me thinking, I felt so unsafe, with you feeling unsafe, because you've always been like [the adult] you have, since I was like 21.

“And then I went to the studio a couple of weeks later, and I wrote this and I sang it into my phone and I sent it to you and I do remember you saying, ‘That's exactly how I was feeling.’”

Adele confided in James Corden during her divorce. Picture: The Late Late Show

James added: “It was everything that I was feeling that day.

“I was floored by how you'd managed to take everything that I was feeling myself, and... life, and just put it in a verse.”

Holding back tears as they sung the song together, James called it a 'privilege' that he was featured.

James took over The Late Late Show in 2015, replacing Scottish-American comedian Craig Ferguson.

Carpool Karaoke quickly became a huge hit, with James first inviting Adele to take part in the segment in 2016.