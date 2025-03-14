Is Adolescence a true story? Stephen Graham reveals real life inspiration for Netflix series

By Hope Wilson

As we watch all four episodes of Adolescence, fans have been wondering if the story portrayed in the series is based on a real event.

Stephen Graham is back on our screens in the new Netflix drama Adolescence alongside Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay.

This gripping tale tells the story of a 13-year-old boy called Jamie who is arrested for the murder of his classmate Katie. Filmed in one shot, Adolescence tackles the rise of incel culture and violence amongst young people, as well as the impact these actions can have on their loved ones.

Produced by Brad Pitt and written by Stephen and Jack Thorne, viewers have become intrigued by the series and have been wondering if the story told on screen is true.

Here is everything we know about where the idea for Adolescence came from and whether it's based on a real event.

Is Adolescence on Netflix based on a true story?

Although the acting is very convincing, Adolescence is not based on a specific true story, however writer and creator Stephen Graham has revealed his inspiration for the show.

The actor told Sky News: "I read an article about a young girl who was stabbed to death by a young boy, and then a few months later, on the news there was a young girl who, again, had been brutally stabbed to death by a young boy in a completely different part of the country.

"If I'm really honest with you, that hurt my heart and I just thought, why? Why does this kind of thing happen? What is this society? Why have we reached this point where this kind of thing is happening? What was the reason?"

He also explained why he thought this rise in violence was occurring, stating: "You look at it and you see that we're kind of all accountable to an extent. There's failings within the school system, there's situations where the education system can look at this, look at what's happened with that kind of rise in these misogynistic tendencies.

"The society as a whole can look at this, parents obviously can look at this, and the government in many way."

Fans have been impressed by the show and its actors, with many viewers taking to X, formally known as Twitter to discuss Adolescence.

One user wrote: "Finished #Adolescence, what an incredible show. We genuinely do not talk enough about the greatness of Stephen Graham. This final scene had me bawling. #adolescencenetflix"

Another added: "The kid that plays Jamie is doing some incredible acting in episode 3, really incredible. I can’t wait to see what he does next, he’s got real talent #Adolescence"

With a third stating: "#Adolescence was the best thing Netflix has done in years alongside baby reindeer. the camera work was astoundingly good. another reminder that british dramas really are in an entire league of their own with the right talent behind them."