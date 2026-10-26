Adultery TV series cast and why you recognise them

Adultery is the hit new TV series on ITV exploring the complexity of modern day relationships. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

ITV has dropped their highly-anticipated new series Adultery and the cast consists of some big TV names. Here's who they are and the other TV shows they've been in.

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Adultery is the brand new ITV drama that has got everyone talking as it explores grief, loss, mental illness as well as the complex relationships of marriage and affairs.

With six episodes to get through, producer Danny Brocklehurst has described the storyline, as the "anatomy of an affair".

The TV show follows the life of married Beth Brookes who looses her close friend Ally and finds comfort in Tom Kirkman whom she strikes up an affair with. Tom, who looks like he has the perfect life from the outside, also can't resist being pulled into the affair that threatens to destroy his family.

With a complex storyline comes a brilliant cast which features the talented Shelley Conn, Dominico Cooper and Romola Garai.

As Adultery dominates the screens, here's everything you need to know about the cast in real life plus where you recognise them from.

Beth Brooke's strays away from her husband following their relationship complications and her grief. Picture: ITV

Beth Brookes played by Romola Garai

Romola Garai is the leading lady in this ITV series as she plays Beth Brookes. Married to Neil, the couple are battling their own internal issues when Beth loses her friend Ally. She finds comfort in her son's girlfriend's dad, Tom, and the affair begins.

Despite Adultery making Romola a household name this autumn, she has quite the established career and has starred in some huge shows before this.

Other shows include:

Betrayal

The Hour

Suffragette

Emma

Vanity Fair

The Crimson Petal

The Years

In her life away from Adultery, Romola is 44-years-old and is married to famous actor Sam Hoare whom she has two children with.

Adultery's Tom's own personal problems lead him to make some bad decisions. Picture: ITV

Tom Kirkman played by Dominic Cooper

In Adultery, Tom has a large house, a wife, three daughters and is a successful GP. With his own personal struggles, he also finds himself unable to resist Beth and becomes centre of the storyline affair.

Actor Dominic, 48, is in a longterm relationship with actress Gemma Chan and has had a hugely successful career on the screen before this role.

Dominic has starred in:

The History Boys

Mamma Mia!

Preacher

Agent Carter

The Last Frontier

The Gold

Suspect

My Lady Jane

Hannah Kirkman comes to realise something isn't quite right in her marriage. Picture: ITV

Hannah Kirkman played by Shelley Conn

Hannah is Tom's suspecting wife in Adultery who can't quite figure out what's gone wrong in their marriage. She's also just recovering from a period of ill health which has taken its toll on the family.

However, away from Adultery, actress Shelley has starred in multiple big screen successes such as:

Bridgerton

Liar

Gen V

Little Disasters

Party Animals

Strike Back

Beth's husband Neil is too wrapped up in his own issues to realise his wife is having an affair. Picture: ITV

Neil Brookes played by Matthew McNulty

Neil is Beth's husband and is described as "proud, hard-working and regular". However, running his own business and an upcoming court case is putting him and Beth under strain and his drinking habits lead him to miss the signs of her affair.

Away from the TV screen, actor Matthew has had some big roles in his career. They include:

Misfits

The Terror

Cleaning Up

See No Evil

The Moors Murders

After The Flood

The Jetty

Leila Khan starred in Netflix's hit series Heartstopper. Picture: ITV

Jess Kirkman played by Leila Khan

Jess is the teenage daughter of Tom and Hannah who is also dating the son of Beth and Neil. After looking after her siblings while her mum was ill, Jess is now enjoying all the perks of a teenage romance.

Despite being one of Adultery's youngest stars, Jess has already starred in Netflix's hit Heartstopper as well Death in Paradise.

Paul Kirkman is usually the reckless brother of the two in Adultery. Picture: ITV

Paul Kirkman played by James Murray

Paul plays Tom's brother who is the opposite of him, openly operating a messy and dramatic life.

Away from Adultery, actor James has starred in:

Cucumber

Suspects

Primeval

The Crown

Masters of the Air

Charley Webb's Adultery character is worried her husband is having an affair. Picture: ITV

Leah Kirkman played by Charley Webb

A popular actress on ITV, Leah is the wife of Paul and is struggling with her own marriage suspicions. She looks to Hannah for advice being completely unaware of what's she's up to with her brother-in-law.

Charley herself is 38-years-old and famous for playing Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale for 20 years. Since her departure she has starred in:

Better

The Long Shadow

McDonald and Dodds

Ellis

Andrew Knott plays the widow of Beth's best friend. Picture: Getty

Dave played by Andrew Knott

Dave is the ex-husband of Beth's late friend Ally and is constantly in disagreement with her over Ally's wishes.

Andrew's previous acting roles include:

The History Boys

Gavin & Stacey

Casualty

Time

Ackley Bridge

Andrew began acting as a young child and starred in The Secret Garden and Black Beauty.

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