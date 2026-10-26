Adultery TV series cast and why you recognise them

26 October 2026, 20:50

Adultery is the hit new TV series on ITV exploring the complexity of modern day relationships
Adultery is the hit new TV series on ITV exploring the complexity of modern day relationships. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

ITV has dropped their highly-anticipated new series Adultery and the cast consists of some big TV names. Here's who they are and the other TV shows they've been in.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adultery is the brand new ITV drama that has got everyone talking as it explores grief, loss, mental illness as well as the complex relationships of marriage and affairs.

With six episodes to get through, producer Danny Brocklehurst has described the storyline, as the "anatomy of an affair".

The TV show follows the life of married Beth Brookes who looses her close friend Ally and finds comfort in Tom Kirkman whom she strikes up an affair with. Tom, who looks like he has the perfect life from the outside, also can't resist being pulled into the affair that threatens to destroy his family.

With a complex storyline comes a brilliant cast which features the talented Shelley Conn, Dominico Cooper and Romola Garai.

As Adultery dominates the screens, here's everything you need to know about the cast in real life plus where you recognise them from.

Beth Brooke's strays away from her husband following their relationship complications and her grief
Beth Brooke's strays away from her husband following their relationship complications and her grief. Picture: ITV

Beth Brookes played by Romola Garai

Romola Garai is the leading lady in this ITV series as she plays Beth Brookes. Married to Neil, the couple are battling their own internal issues when Beth loses her friend Ally. She finds comfort in her son's girlfriend's dad, Tom, and the affair begins.

Despite Adultery making Romola a household name this autumn, she has quite the established career and has starred in some huge shows before this.

Other shows include:

  • Betrayal
  • The Hour
  • Suffragette
  • Emma
  • Vanity Fair
  • The Crimson Petal
  • The Years

In her life away from Adultery, Romola is 44-years-old and is married to famous actor Sam Hoare whom she has two children with.

Adultery's Tom's own personal problems lead him to make some bad decisions
Adultery's Tom's own personal problems lead him to make some bad decisions. Picture: ITV

Tom Kirkman played by Dominic Cooper

In Adultery, Tom has a large house, a wife, three daughters and is a successful GP. With his own personal struggles, he also finds himself unable to resist Beth and becomes centre of the storyline affair.

Actor Dominic, 48, is in a longterm relationship with actress Gemma Chan and has had a hugely successful career on the screen before this role.

Dominic has starred in:

  • The History Boys
  • Mamma Mia!
  • Preacher
  • Agent Carter
  • The Last Frontier
  • The Gold
  • Suspect
  • My Lady Jane
Hannah Kirkman comes to realise something isn't quite right in her marriage
Hannah Kirkman comes to realise something isn't quite right in her marriage. Picture: ITV

Hannah Kirkman played by Shelley Conn

Hannah is Tom's suspecting wife in Adultery who can't quite figure out what's gone wrong in their marriage. She's also just recovering from a period of ill health which has taken its toll on the family.

However, away from Adultery, actress Shelley has starred in multiple big screen successes such as:

  • Bridgerton
  • Liar
  • Gen V
  • Little Disasters
  • Party Animals
  • Strike Back
Beth's husband Neil is too wrapped up in his own issues to realise his wife is having an affair
Beth's husband Neil is too wrapped up in his own issues to realise his wife is having an affair. Picture: ITV

Neil Brookes played by Matthew McNulty

Neil is Beth's husband and is described as "proud, hard-working and regular". However, running his own business and an upcoming court case is putting him and Beth under strain and his drinking habits lead him to miss the signs of her affair.

Away from the TV screen, actor Matthew has had some big roles in his career. They include:

  • Misfits
  • The Terror
  • Cleaning Up
  • See No Evil
  • The Moors Murders
  • After The Flood
  • The Jetty
Leila Khan starred in Netflix's hit series Heartstopper
Leila Khan starred in Netflix's hit series Heartstopper. Picture: ITV

Jess Kirkman played by Leila Khan

Jess is the teenage daughter of Tom and Hannah who is also dating the son of Beth and Neil. After looking after her siblings while her mum was ill, Jess is now enjoying all the perks of a teenage romance.

Despite being one of Adultery's youngest stars, Jess has already starred in Netflix's hit Heartstopper as well Death in Paradise.

Paul Kirkman is usually the reckless brother of the two in Adultery
Paul Kirkman is usually the reckless brother of the two in Adultery. Picture: ITV

Paul Kirkman played by James Murray

Paul plays Tom's brother who is the opposite of him, openly operating a messy and dramatic life.

Away from Adultery, actor James has starred in:

  • Cucumber
  • Suspects
  • Primeval
  • The Crown
  • Masters of the Air
Charley Webb's Adultery character is worried her husband is having an affair
Charley Webb's Adultery character is worried her husband is having an affair. Picture: ITV

Leah Kirkman played by Charley Webb

A popular actress on ITV, Leah is the wife of Paul and is struggling with her own marriage suspicions. She looks to Hannah for advice being completely unaware of what's she's up to with her brother-in-law.

Charley herself is 38-years-old and famous for playing Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale for 20 years. Since her departure she has starred in:

  • Better
  • The Long Shadow
  • McDonald and Dodds
  • Ellis
Andrew Knott plays the widow of Beth's best friend
Andrew Knott plays the widow of Beth's best friend. Picture: Getty

Dave played by Andrew Knott

Dave is the ex-husband of Beth's late friend Ally and is constantly in disagreement with her over Ally's wishes.

Andrew's previous acting roles include:

  • The History Boys
  • Gavin & Stacey
  • Casualty
  • Time
  • Ackley Bridge

Andrew began acting as a young child and starred in The Secret Garden and Black Beauty.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Heart Dance Beats For Your Feet

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off presents contestants with a new theme each week

What is The Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Richard Hammond has opened up about the decision to end The Grand Tour.

Richard Hammond makes surprising confession about The Grand Tour exit

The search for the next James Bond has reportedly reached its final stages

James Bond casting 'down to four actors' as final screen tests take place this week

Nobody Wants This has welcomed Sarah Silverman to the cast for season 3

Nobody Wants This new cast member and why you recognise them

Jeremy Clarkson could be swapping the farm for the jungle this November

Jeremy Clarkson swapping Diddly Squat Farm for spot on major reality TV show

Nobody Wants This is back on our TV screens this October

What time does Nobody Wants This season 3 drop on Netflix in the UK?

Trending on Heart

Reese Witherspoon has marked a major milestone for her son Deacon Phillippe with a collection of personal photographs

Reese Witherspoon shares rare pictures with lookalike son Deacon

Blue Ivy Carter has given fans another glimpse of her growing musical talents after joining her father, Jay-Z, on stage for a surprise performance in Los Angeles.

Blue Ivy, 14, gives a surprise performance with dad Jay-Z and the reaction is huge

Music

Prince William has revealed the two jobs he once imagined pursuing if royal life had not been his destiny.

Prince William reveals his dream job if he wasn't heir to the throne

Prince Harry has opened up about the idea of a family reconciliation with Prince William and King Charles

Prince Harry releases statement over family reconciliation comments

Love Island's Lucinda has made a surprising confession about her relationship with Sean

Love Island's Lucinda surprises fans with honest relationship confession about boyfriend Sean
The clocks go back one hour this weekend in the UK to save daylight time

When do the clocks change? Exact date and time confirmed

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is preparing for it's 2026 launch date

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! announce 2026 update

I'm A Celebrity

Love Island's Samie and Tyrique have been together since April 2026

Love Island's Samie and Tyrique relationship uncovered as they confirm huge milestone

Love Island

MAFS Australia's famous couple have confirmed they're expecting their first baby together

Famous MAFS Australia couple centre of texting scandal announce exciting pregnancy

Married at First Sight

Love Island's Samie and Tyrique have confirmed the exciting news they're expecting their first baby together

Love Island's Samie Elishi pregnant and expecting first baby with boyfriend Tyrique Hyde

Love Island

Daisy May Cooper has revealed why she and her brother Charlie Cooper pulled out of the first series of Celebrity Traitors.

Why Daisy May Cooper pulled out of The Celebrity Traitors last minute

The Celebrity Traitors has just potentially broken an important rule

The Celebrity Traitors identities at risk after breaking golden rule

Samie Elishi is a successful influencer and reality TV star

Samie Elishi facts: Age, Love Island history, boyfriend and children revealed

Bon Jovi are headlining BST Hyde Park

Bon Jovi BST Hyde Park dates and tickets revealed

Music

Culture Club The Singles Tour playing all the songs you want to hear dates, venues and tickets

Culture Club Singles The Tour playing all the songs you want to hear dates, venues and tickets

Music

Dianne Buswell is an Australian professional dancer best known for her appearances on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

Dianne Buswell facts: Dancer's age, height, career, partner and children revealed