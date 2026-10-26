Adultery TV series cast and why you recognise them
26 October 2026, 20:50
ITV has dropped their highly-anticipated new series Adultery and the cast consists of some big TV names. Here's who they are and the other TV shows they've been in.
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Adultery is the brand new ITV drama that has got everyone talking as it explores grief, loss, mental illness as well as the complex relationships of marriage and affairs.
With six episodes to get through, producer Danny Brocklehurst has described the storyline, as the "anatomy of an affair".
The TV show follows the life of married Beth Brookes who looses her close friend Ally and finds comfort in Tom Kirkman whom she strikes up an affair with. Tom, who looks like he has the perfect life from the outside, also can't resist being pulled into the affair that threatens to destroy his family.
With a complex storyline comes a brilliant cast which features the talented Shelley Conn, Dominico Cooper and Romola Garai.
As Adultery dominates the screens, here's everything you need to know about the cast in real life plus where you recognise them from.
Beth Brookes played by Romola Garai
Romola Garai is the leading lady in this ITV series as she plays Beth Brookes. Married to Neil, the couple are battling their own internal issues when Beth loses her friend Ally. She finds comfort in her son's girlfriend's dad, Tom, and the affair begins.
Despite Adultery making Romola a household name this autumn, she has quite the established career and has starred in some huge shows before this.
Other shows include:
- Betrayal
- The Hour
- Suffragette
- Emma
- Vanity Fair
- The Crimson Petal
- The Years
In her life away from Adultery, Romola is 44-years-old and is married to famous actor Sam Hoare whom she has two children with.
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Tom Kirkman played by Dominic Cooper
In Adultery, Tom has a large house, a wife, three daughters and is a successful GP. With his own personal struggles, he also finds himself unable to resist Beth and becomes centre of the storyline affair.
Actor Dominic, 48, is in a longterm relationship with actress Gemma Chan and has had a hugely successful career on the screen before this role.
Dominic has starred in:
- The History Boys
- Mamma Mia!
- Preacher
- Agent Carter
- The Last Frontier
- The Gold
- Suspect
- My Lady Jane
Hannah Kirkman played by Shelley Conn
Hannah is Tom's suspecting wife in Adultery who can't quite figure out what's gone wrong in their marriage. She's also just recovering from a period of ill health which has taken its toll on the family.
However, away from Adultery, actress Shelley has starred in multiple big screen successes such as:
- Bridgerton
- Liar
- Gen V
- Little Disasters
- Party Animals
- Strike Back
Neil Brookes played by Matthew McNulty
Neil is Beth's husband and is described as "proud, hard-working and regular". However, running his own business and an upcoming court case is putting him and Beth under strain and his drinking habits lead him to miss the signs of her affair.
Away from the TV screen, actor Matthew has had some big roles in his career. They include:
- Misfits
- The Terror
- Cleaning Up
- See No Evil
- The Moors Murders
- After The Flood
- The Jetty
Jess Kirkman played by Leila Khan
Jess is the teenage daughter of Tom and Hannah who is also dating the son of Beth and Neil. After looking after her siblings while her mum was ill, Jess is now enjoying all the perks of a teenage romance.
Despite being one of Adultery's youngest stars, Jess has already starred in Netflix's hit Heartstopper as well Death in Paradise.
Paul Kirkman played by James Murray
Paul plays Tom's brother who is the opposite of him, openly operating a messy and dramatic life.
Away from Adultery, actor James has starred in:
- Cucumber
- Suspects
- Primeval
- The Crown
- Masters of the Air
Leah Kirkman played by Charley Webb
A popular actress on ITV, Leah is the wife of Paul and is struggling with her own marriage suspicions. She looks to Hannah for advice being completely unaware of what's she's up to with her brother-in-law.
Charley herself is 38-years-old and famous for playing Debbie Dingle in Emmerdale for 20 years. Since her departure she has starred in:
- Better
- The Long Shadow
- McDonald and Dodds
- Ellis
Dave played by Andrew Knott
Dave is the ex-husband of Beth's late friend Ally and is constantly in disagreement with her over Ally's wishes.
Andrew's previous acting roles include:
- The History Boys
- Gavin & Stacey
- Casualty
- Time
- Ackley Bridge
Andrew began acting as a young child and starred in The Secret Garden and Black Beauty.