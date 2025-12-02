I'm A Celeb's Alex Scott reveals heartbreaking reason she left Australia immediately after eviction

The ex-footballer shared an emotional statement online.

Alex revealed why she headed home as soon as possible. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Fans were left wondering why Alex Scott's famous girlfriend Jess Glynne wasn't there to greet her at the I'm A Celebrity bridge.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'s Alex Scott has revealed the heartbreaking reason she left Australia immediately after being evicted from the jungle.

The ex-England footballer, 41, was this year's first campmate to be voted off the show and walked across the iconic red bridge as she waved goodbye to her co-stars last week.

But viewers were left confused when her famous girlfriend Jess Glynne, 36, wasn't there to greet her, sparking concerns among the loved-up couple's fans.

Instead she was met by her best friend Regan Coleman, while the British pop star remained at home in the UK.

Eliminated cast members usually stay Down Under for the series finale and wrap party, but Alex hopped straight on a plane and headed back home.

Now, it has emerged that the I'm A Celeb star's swift exit was due to a devastating family emergency.

The Football Focus presenter was desperate to get back to Jess after the Right Here singer's mum Alexandra suffered a major stroke and needed "urgent surgery".

Alex confessed she almost quit the ITV experience altogether to be with her partner during this difficult time, but was urged to stay and see it through for Jess's mum.

Alex jetted straight back to the UK following her eviction. Picture: Instagram/@alexscott2

The former Arsenal player has since taken to social media to address the tough decision.

Next to a photo of herself kissing Jess, she wrote: "The jungle was the most incredible special experience, I will never forget!!

"Thank you to my wonderful camp mates who supported me everyday & saw the real me, not an edited version.

"Thank you to ITV for even getting me through this process & getting me back to Jessica to be by her side during what is a difficult time.

"We have both seen all the love and support and it means the world. The universe spoke and its getting me home asap and I couldn’t be more grateful for that."

Meanwhile, Jess posted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt featuring Alex's official I'm a Celeb snap as she gushed over her girlfriend's time in the jungle.

She wrote: "Forever a winner! She walked in that jungle and was nothing but herself from start to finish. We see you, we saw you and we love you! I can’t wait to have you home my woman."

Jess showed her support for girlfriend Alex online. Picture: Instagram/@jessglynne

Jess followed up the post by clarifying why she couldn't be in Australia to meet Alex and spoke about her upsetting family situation for the first time.

Sharing an emotional statement on Instagram, she wrote: "I know people will wonder why I wasn’t there at the end of the bridge, so I wanted to share something personal.

"Over the last few weeks, my mum suffered a stroke and needed urgent brain surgery.

"It’s been a really serious, life-altering time for my family, and I’ve had to stay close to home.

"Alex would always want me to be where I’m needed most. I can’t wait to have her back by my side."

The pop star gushed over her girlfriend on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@jessglynne

After leaving the jungle, Alex was interviewed on I'm A Celeb's spin-off Unpacked and opened up about the couple's recent tragedy.

She told hosts Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers: "It’s been a hard couple of months. Obviously it’s such an opportunity to even be asked to come on the show.

"Jess was the first one… she was like, ‘I want you to go on the show and do it for my mum’.

"I knew there would be a chance she wouldn’t be at the end of the bridge. Straight away, when I walked over, I knew then things had got worse.

"I want to be here for the wrap party, but I have to get home straight away. She’s my Jessica, and I’m going home to be her rock, because she’s been my cheerleader all through this.

"My campmates knew what I was going through. I just want to thank everyone at ITV and my campmates because they’ve all shown me so much support."