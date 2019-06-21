Alison Hammond's dramatic weight loss stuns This Morning fans

21 June 2019, 11:05 | Updated: 21 June 2019, 12:10

Alison Hammond wowed fans with her new look
Alison Hammond wowed fans with her new look. Picture: Twitter / AlisonHammond

Fans compared the star's new look to Beyonce

Alison Hammond fans were so impressed with the TV presenter's weight loss, that they were comparing her glam new look to superstars Beyonce and Naomi Campbell.

The 44-year-old has become the latest celrbtiy to partner up with WW - formerly known as Weight Watchers - to inspire others on their own weight loss journey.

Speaking about the motivation behind her weight loss, she revealed how becoming a mum has been the driving force behind the image overhaul.

Alison explained: "It's been 17 years since I began working in TV, and I'm busier than ever, especially juggling my duties as a mum. My wellness journey is focused on getting healthier for myself."

Alison's fans compared her new look to Beyonce
Alison's fans compared her new look to Beyonce. Picture: GETTY

Alison updated her Twitter profile picture to a glam selfie that attracted over 12,000 likes as celebrity pals including Stacey Solomon sent their congratulations.

Fans flocked to heap praise on Alison's impressive weight journey, with some comparing her new look to other famous faces.

One put: "You look like Beyonce!"

Another teased: "OMG is that Naomi Campbell?"

READ MORE: Alison Hammond Reveals The Reason Prince Harry Ran Away From Her!

Alison Hammond attended this year's National Television Awards
Alison Hammond attended this year's National Television Awards. Picture: Getty

