Love Island urge producers to step in and help Amy following Curtis fallout

Viewers have urged producers to take care of Amy following last night's fallout. Picture: ITV

Viewers have urged producers to step in after the dramatic events of the recoupling

Love Island viewers have urged producers to step in to protect Amy Hart following her dramatic row with Curtis Pritchard after the post-Casa Amor recoupling.

In probably the most dramatic bit of television of all time, Curtis revealed that he would recouple with a delighted Amy - only to tell her later that he'd originally wanted to pick Jourdan Riane, who had turned him down.

Amy broke down in tears and revealed that she loved Curtis, and declared in the Beach Hut: "I thought I'd met my first love and the one and it turns out I haven't.

Curtis wanted to couple up with Jourdan, but she rejected him. Picture: ITV

"I'm someone's back up plan yet again and he disrespected me in such a way.

"I wouldn't have ever looked at anyone else. He was my future and now I have nothing and he's taken that away from me."

Heartbroken viewers have now begged producers to intervene.

One tweeted: "Producers need to swoop in for Amy NOW. The way she’s acting is too much after 4 weeks of knowing someone. In love? Our future? I have nothing left? Help her please. #loveisland."

I didn’t like Amy much at all but I’m scared for her mental health. This was meant to be her first relationship.Can the producers pls go and do the most to help her? #LoveIsland — i- (@cncosthiccbih) July 3, 2019

Producers need to swoop in for Amy NOW. The way she’s acting is too much after 4 weeks of knowing someone. In love? Our future? I have nothing left? Help her please. #loveisland — Demi Jonas (@xdemijonas) July 3, 2019

Get amy out the villa she needs help #LoveIsland — White Rice (@GripenstedtEva) July 3, 2019

Another added: "Get amy out the villa she needs help #LoveIsland."

A third wrote: "I may not like the girl, but I do hope Amy gets help seeing her crying and broken actually breaks my heart #LoveIsland."

And a fourth chimed in with: "I didn’t like Amy much at all but I’m scared for her mental health. This was meant to be her first relationship.Can the producers pls go and do the most to help her? #LoveIsland".