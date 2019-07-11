Amy Hart claims Love Island producers stood over her to make sure she ate after split from Curtis

Amy Hart has opened up about her final days in the villa. Picture: ITV

Amy recently departed the villa after being dumped by Curtis Pritchard.

Amy Hart has opened up about the days before she left Love Island, revealing that she lost 6lbs in a matter of days following her split from Curtis Pritchard.

The former air hostess, 26, has claimed that producers stood over her to make sure she ate - as she completely lost her appetite because of the heartbreak.

She also claimed that she doesn't believe the romance between Curtis, 23, and Maura Higgins, 28, will last.

Curtis and Amy split after the dramatic events of Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Speaking to The Sun, Amy said: "I feel a million times better now I've left, but I defy anyone not to fall apart and be completely heartbroken.

"When I wouldn't eat, they would stand over me and make me eat a bowl of food or I couldn't do the challenges."

Heart.co.uk has contacted a rep for Love Island for comment.

And speaking about Maura and Curtis, she added: "I think she thought he was the best one left out of the single ones. She wants to be on the show for as long as possible and go the distance. They aren't suited."

Love Island bosses released an updated aftercare policy before the series started, following the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

