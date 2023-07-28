Who is Annabel Scholey? The Sixth Commandment actress' other TV and film roles, husband and children

28 July 2023, 16:58 | Updated: 28 July 2023, 17:10

Who is Annabel Scholey? The Sixth Commandment actress' TV and film roles, husband and children
Who is Annabel Scholey? The Sixth Commandment actress' TV and film roles, husband and children. Picture: Getty/BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What else has The Sixth Commandment's Annabel Scholey been in, who is she married to and does she have children?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Annabel Scholey, 39, is one of the stars of hit drama The Sixth Commandment, a gritty drama based on the real-life case of murderer Ben Field.

The actress, who you will recognise from a variety of other roles, plays Ann-Marie Blake, the niece of the late Ann Moore-Martin who died in May 2017 in a care home following a relationship with Field.

The BBC drama has hooked in viewers and left them heartbroken, with Annabel perfectly portraying a loving niece and grieving woman.

From her previous roles in TV and film as well as her husband and children, here's everything you need to know about Annabel Scholey.

Annabel Scholey as Ann-Marie Blake in The Sixth Commandment
Annabel Scholey as Ann-Marie Blake in The Sixth Commandment. Picture: BBC

Who is Annabel Scholey and how old is she?

Annabel Scholey is an English actress.

She was born in West Yorkshire in 1984 and is 39-years-old.

The actress trained at the Oxford School of Drama and graduated in 2005.

Annabel Scholey attends the National Television Awards, 2022
Annabel Scholey attends the National Television Awards, 2022. Picture: Getty

What else has Annabel Scholey been in?

Annabel Scholey has had a successful career in theatre, TV and film.

You might recognise her from her role as Lauren Drake in Being Human or Michelle 'Midge' Lerner in Personal Affairs.

The actress has also starred in episodes of Doctors, George Gently, EastEnders, Holby City, and Poirot.

In 2006, she played Diana Rivers in the BBC television adaption of Jane Eyre and more recently Nina Defoe in The Split.

Annabel also played Sarah Bailey in TV series The Salisbury Poisonings.

Annabel Scholey as Nina Defoe in The Split, 2018
Annabel Scholey as Nina Defoe in The Split, 2018. Picture: Alamy

Is Annabel Scholey married and does she have any children?

Annabel Scholey is married to Northern Irish actor and author Ciarán McMenamin.

The couple wed in 2017.

Annabel and Ciarán have a four-year-old daughter, Marnie.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Anne-Marie Blake? Real life niece of Ann Moore-Martin's in The Sixth Commandment

Who is Anne-Marie Blake? Real life niece of Ann Moore-Martin's in The Sixth Commandment

Emmerdale has revealed a first look at the aftermath of Rishi Sharma’s tragic death.

Emmerdale first look as devastated Jai finds father Rishi dead

Emmerdale fans recover from Rishi's shock death last night

Emmerdale fans heartbroken over Rishi's shock death as soap star quits show

Pregnant Sarah Platt breaks down in tears as baby’s father is finally revealed.

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt breaks down as baby’s father is finally revealed

What happened to the real Ben Field portrayed in BBC drama The Sixth Commandment?

Is Ben Field still in prison? What happened to the killer portrayed in The Sixth Commandment?

Trending on Heart

"Does your daycare do this!? Coz I feel like I’ve hit the jackpot!

Mum reveals her kids' nursery hands out gourmet breakfasts during drop-off

Parenting

How much are Coldplay tour tickets in Dublin and what is the Croke Park capacity?

Coldplay tour 2024: Dublin ticket prices and Croke Park capacity explained

Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged to Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley

Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged to Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley

Kristen revealed why she and her husband let their girls drink non-alcoholic beer.

Kristen Bell admits she lets her kids drink non-alcoholic beer

Celebrities

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Jonas Brothers UK tour: Tickets, dates, locations and presale details explained

Britain is in for a soggy summer as the Met Office predicts no hot weather until mid-August.

UK Weather: When will it stop raining?

Lifestyle

Old-style stamps are being replaced by ones with barcodes.

When do old stamps go out of date? Royal Mail deadline and how to swap them

Lifestyle

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and extra dates

Alison's ex reached out while she reminisced about their dates on air.

Alison Hammond left blushing as she receives text from ex-boyfriend live on This Morning

Celebrities

Who are Sinead O'Connor's children and what happened to her son Shane?

Sinead O'Connor children: Singer's family life and death of son explained

A bride has fallen out with her family after banning her nieces from her wedding.

Bride's whole family boycott wedding after learning 'no kids' rule includes her nieces

Weddings

TikTok user @thomasmiller719 uncovered what happens to our checked-in baggage.

Hidden camera reveals what happens to your luggage after check-in

Travel

Watchdog Ofgem has announced a string of proposals which will benefit UK energy customers.

What are the new energy rules? From payment holidays to 24/7 support

Money

S Club 7 recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul Cattermole's death

S Club recall heartbreaking moment they were told about bandmate Paul's death

Huge new Bath & Body Works shop opens in the UK

Bath & Body Works open huge new store in the UK

Lifestyle