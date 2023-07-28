Who is Annabel Scholey? The Sixth Commandment actress' other TV and film roles, husband and children

By Alice Dear

What else has The Sixth Commandment's Annabel Scholey been in, who is she married to and does she have children?

Annabel Scholey, 39, is one of the stars of hit drama The Sixth Commandment, a gritty drama based on the real-life case of murderer Ben Field.

The actress, who you will recognise from a variety of other roles, plays Ann-Marie Blake, the niece of the late Ann Moore-Martin who died in May 2017 in a care home following a relationship with Field.

The BBC drama has hooked in viewers and left them heartbroken, with Annabel perfectly portraying a loving niece and grieving woman.

From her previous roles in TV and film as well as her husband and children, here's everything you need to know about Annabel Scholey.

Annabel Scholey as Ann-Marie Blake in The Sixth Commandment. Picture: BBC

Who is Annabel Scholey and how old is she?

Annabel Scholey is an English actress.

She was born in West Yorkshire in 1984 and is 39-years-old.

The actress trained at the Oxford School of Drama and graduated in 2005.

Annabel Scholey attends the National Television Awards, 2022. Picture: Getty

What else has Annabel Scholey been in?

Annabel Scholey has had a successful career in theatre, TV and film.

You might recognise her from her role as Lauren Drake in Being Human or Michelle 'Midge' Lerner in Personal Affairs.

The actress has also starred in episodes of Doctors, George Gently, EastEnders, Holby City, and Poirot.

In 2006, she played Diana Rivers in the BBC television adaption of Jane Eyre and more recently Nina Defoe in The Split.

Annabel also played Sarah Bailey in TV series The Salisbury Poisonings.

Annabel Scholey as Nina Defoe in The Split, 2018. Picture: Alamy

Is Annabel Scholey married and does she have any children?

Annabel Scholey is married to Northern Irish actor and author Ciarán McMenamin.

The couple wed in 2017.

Annabel and Ciarán have a four-year-old daughter, Marnie.

