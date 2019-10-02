Ant and Dec discover royal roots in exciting revelation on new TV show

Ant and Dec will look into their family history. Picture: ITV

The dynamic duo will head up a brand new TV show where they look into their family history.

Ant and Dec are ITV royalty, but in their brand new upcoming show, Ant and Dec's DNA Journey they'll find out that one of them is in fact related to actual royalty.

They'll be heading all across the world for the interesting new series to speak to genealogists and historians to trace their maternal and paternal bloodlines.

The pair will make amazing TV as the documentary follows them and their history. Picture: Instagram

The new series is rather similar to a show aired on the BBC called 'Who Do You Think You Are?' where celebrities have visited historians to trace their own family DNA.

Mark Wright, Sharon Osborne and Kate Winslet are among some of the stars who have taken part in the series.

The show's synopsis reads: "As their travels take them to Ireland and the US, including The United Nations Headquarters, Ant & Dec will not only delve into their past but will also meet relatives they had no clue even existed, unveiling some truly shocking revelations that only their DNA could unlock.

"Whose great grandfather is a celebrated war hero and whose DNA cousin is a former US female wrestling promoter?

"Whose ancestors’ bones were deemed ‘of historical importance’ and who discovers that they are a descendant from Royalty?!"

It continues: "As they embark on their journey, you'll be treated to a rare and personal glimpse into the boys' remarkable friendship.

"'I’m a bit of a geek when it comes to historical events, so to get the chance to research our family history using our DNA was too good an opportunity to pass up,' Ant says. 'What we find out is mind-blowing and nothing either of us could ever have imagined. It’s something that will stay with us both forever.'

The pair recently posed behind the scenes together. Picture: Instagram

"Dec continues: 'A huge part of this was to find out my heritage, especially on my dad’s side. I always thought I knew a fair bit about where I came from but it turns out I was wrong!

"'Whilst it was incredible to find out about the past, what was hugely overwhelming was to meet relatives neither of us knew we had. It was a truly amazing experience!'"