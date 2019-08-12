Comedian Tom Allen to replace Rhod Gilbert as host of The Apprentice: You’re Fired!

Tom Allen is the new host of The Apprentice: You're Fired. Picture: BBC/Getty

The Apprentice's spin-off show will have a brand-new host for 2019

Tom Allen will replace Rhod Gilbert as the host of The Apprentice: You're Fired! when the show returns this autumn, it was announced today.

The spin-off show was previously hosted by Rhod Gilbert. Picture: BBC

The spin-off show, which has also been hosted by Adrian Chiles, Dara O Briain and Jack Dee, will have a new presenter this year.

Tom said today that he was 'excited and humbled' to be joining the show.

He has previously appeared on Bake Off: The Professionals, as well as Mock The Week.

Tom Allen has said he's 'excited and humbled' to be joining the show. Picture: Getty

The Apprentice: You're Fired! will air after the main show finishes - in previous years it has been on at 10PM on BBC Two.

It features a selection of celebrity guests - usually comedians - who offer their insight and take into the events of the main show.

Tom said: "I’m excited and humbled to be joining this wonderful, much loved show as host. I’m looking forward to analysing, satirising and, dare I say, celebrating the many ‘interesting’ choices the candidates make during their Apprentice journey whilst gaining valuable insight into the business world."

Rhod Gilbert has said that he decided to step down after three years because he's going on tour, revealing: "I'm back on the road after a seven year break, and with such a busy stand-up touring schedule, it's time to hand over the reins of You’re Fired to someone else.

"The brilliant Tom Allen is going to smash it. In a good way."

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, said: "I’d like to thank Rhod for his fantastic three years in the hot seat, but the show will be in very safe hands as Tom will bring audiences at home and in the studio his own unique take on the weekly tasks and what happens in the Apprentice boardroom."