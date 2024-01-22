Arabella Chi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

22 January 2024, 20:30

Arabella Chi has entered the Love Island All Stars Villa
Arabella Chi has entered the Love Island All Stars Villa. Picture: ITV/Instagram/@arabellachi

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Arabella Chi on and who was she with? Here's what happened when she first appeared on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama is in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces appearing on the show in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Arabella Chi, whose relationship with Danny Williams caused chaos during her original time on the show. So far she has built connections with Toby Aromolaran, Mitch Taylor and Chris Taylor on All Stars, but who will she couple up with?

Who is Love Island All Stars Arabella Chi? Her age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Arabella Chi is looking for love on Love Island All Stars
Arabella Chi is looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Arabella Chi?

Arabella Chi is 32-years-old.

Upon entering All Stars it became clear that Toby and Arabella had some history which is sure to cause drama in the Villa.

What is Arabella Chi's Instagram?

Arabella Chi's Instagram is @arabellachi.

She often posts images of her modelling shoots and travels around the world.

Where is Arabella Chi from?

Arabella Chi is from London.

Meet the Love Island All Stars here:

Meet the Love Island all stars

What season of Love Island was Arabella Chi on?

Arabella Chi was on season five of Love Island in 2019.

Her fellow contestants included Anton Danyluk, Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury and Amy Hart, with Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea winning the series.

Arabella Chi is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars
Arabella Chi is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@arabellachi

Who was Arabella Chi coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Arabella Chi was coupled up with Danny Williams on Love Island.

She stole Danny from his partner Yewande Biala which caused contention in the Villa, with Arabella being dumped from the island on Day 25.

After leaving the island Arabella and Danny split, with her then embarking on a relationship with footballer Ruben Dias, as well as having a fling with Toby Aromolaran.

What has Arabella Chi done since Love Island?

Since leaving Love Island, Arabella has continued with her modelling career and has garnered over 1.1million followers on Instagram.

How tall is Arabella Love Island?

Arabella Chi is 5ft 10in which is 1.7m.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Dippy Egg is a contestant on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer in chaos after TV presenter 'reveals' they are Dippy Egg

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When is the MAFS Australia 2024 start date in the UK?

Piranha is on The Masked Singer

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Have you worked out who Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer is yet?

Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer 2024? Clues, guesses and theories

Owl is one of the characters on this year's Masked Singer - but have you guessed who is behind the mask?

Who is Owl on The Masked Singer 2024? Clues, theories and guesses

Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

When is The Traitors final and how does it work?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars has begun

Is Love Island All Stars on tonight and what channel is it on? Here are all the answers

Harry from The Traitors has a famous girlfriend

The Traitors: Who is Harry's girlfriend? His famous partner revealed

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Joshua Ritchie is heading into Love Island All Stars

Josh Ritchie: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie have dated in the past

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie? Their relationship explained

Trending on Heart

The Radford family have raised money for their family friend

Radford family flooded with support after heartbreaking cancer news

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

How is Kate Middleton? Latest health update after abdominal surgery

News

Coleen Nolan said she is struggling with empty nest syndrome after her daughter Ciara decided to go travelling

Coleen Nolan admits she 'can't stop crying' over daughter's life decision

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison have since broke up

What happened between Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech? Their split explained

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitchel Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Demi Jones is looking to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Demi Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Luis Morrison poses with his daughter Vienna

Luis Morrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships, children and Instagram revealed
Georgia Harrison smiles at the camera

Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed