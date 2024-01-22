Arabella Chi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Arabella Chi has entered the Love Island All Stars Villa. Picture: ITV/Instagram/@arabellachi

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Arabella Chi on and who was she with? Here's what happened when she first appeared on the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama is in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces appearing on the show in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Arabella Chi, whose relationship with Danny Williams caused chaos during her original time on the show. So far she has built connections with Toby Aromolaran, Mitch Taylor and Chris Taylor on All Stars, but who will she couple up with?

Who is Love Island All Stars Arabella Chi? Her age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Arabella Chi is looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Arabella Chi?

Arabella Chi is 32-years-old.

Upon entering All Stars it became clear that Toby and Arabella had some history which is sure to cause drama in the Villa.

What is Arabella Chi's Instagram?

Arabella Chi's Instagram is @arabellachi.

She often posts images of her modelling shoots and travels around the world.

Where is Arabella Chi from?

Arabella Chi is from London.

Meet the Love Island All Stars here:

Meet the Love Island all stars

What season of Love Island was Arabella Chi on?

Arabella Chi was on season five of Love Island in 2019.

Her fellow contestants included Anton Danyluk, Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury and Amy Hart, with Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea winning the series.

Arabella Chi is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@arabellachi

Who was Arabella Chi coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Arabella Chi was coupled up with Danny Williams on Love Island.

She stole Danny from his partner Yewande Biala which caused contention in the Villa, with Arabella being dumped from the island on Day 25.

After leaving the island Arabella and Danny split, with her then embarking on a relationship with footballer Ruben Dias, as well as having a fling with Toby Aromolaran.

What has Arabella Chi done since Love Island?

Since leaving Love Island, Arabella has continued with her modelling career and has garnered over 1.1million followers on Instagram.

How tall is Arabella Love Island?

Arabella Chi is 5ft 10in which is 1.7m.

Read more: