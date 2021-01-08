Are Joey and Miranda from The Circle USA still together?

Where are Joey and Miranda from Netflix's The Circle now? And did they stay together? Here's your need-to-know.

If you're still missing Love Island and are looking for a new reality show to binge, we have great news - The Circle USA has just dropped on Netflix.

If you aren't familiar with its premise, the US version is based on the hit Channel 4 show, which sees contestants move into the same apartment building and get to know each other on social media app 'The Circle' - before competing to be voted most popular.

The catch, though, is that they can pretend to be anyone on The Circle - and many opt to Catfish their fellow contestants.

Two of the players who weren't catfish and ended up forming a romantic relationship were Joey Sasso and Miranda Bissonnette, who shared a kiss after Miranda was blocked.

Here's your need-to-know on their relationship.

Are Joey and Miranda still together?

Sadly for fans of the couple, it doesn't look like Joey and Miranda are still together - but they both stayed close after the show finished.

Speaking soon after he left the show last year, Joey spoke to Esquire magazine about their relationship status, saying: "Everyone wants to know, ‘are you together, are you not together?’ The truth is that it’s kind of neither,"

"We are in each other’s lives. We are incredibly close. I love that girl to death. We have an amazing friendship that is unlike any relationship I’ve had with anyone else except my ex-girlfriend, who I’ve been best friends with since I was a child, so this means so much to me.

"For both of us, we just know that the love we have for each other—we know relationships can change that. She has a life in Tahoe; I have a life in LA, but we see each other all the time. We talk all the time. The love there is so genuine and real."

Miranda also spoke about her relationship with Joey, telling People: “I have a relationship with Joey unlike [one] I have with anyone else in this entire world.”

She also added that they 'speak every day'.

While The Circle just dropped on Netflix UK, it actually premiered in January 2020 in the US.

Joey recently paid tribute to his Circle co-stars on the anniversary of the show, writing: "ONE YEAR AGO TODAY The Circle premiered on Netflix, forever changing my life. What a wild ride it has been.

"Thank you to all of the fans of the show that have embraced me and the rest of the cast over the course of this last year. It really has been such an insane journey, but one I’m happy to have all of you with me on. I got nothing but love and great memories for this entire experience. Happy first birthday Circle ⭕️❤️".

