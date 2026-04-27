Ashley Roberts reflects on tense I'm a Celeb final: "I was angry and disappointed"

Ashley Roberts opened up about her experience at the chaotic I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! live final, on Heart Breakfast this morning (April 27). Picture: Global Player/ Heart

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Pussycat Doll criticised behaviour on the I'm a Celeb live final as Adam Thomas is crowned King of the Jungle.

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Ashley Roberts opened up about her experience at the chaotic I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! live final, on Heart Breakfast this morning (April 27).

The show’s all-star line-up saw tensions spill over on stage on Friday night (April 24) after a confrontation involving Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard escalated into a heated exchange over a trial that nearly led to Adam’s exit from camp back in September.

The disagreement quickly intensified during the live broadcast, with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly stepping in to calm the situation as emotions ran high.

At points, the atmosphere became so unsettled that fellow contestants including Sinitta and Gemma Collins briefly walked off the set.

Despite the disruption, Adam Thomas was ultimately voted King of the Jungle by the public, ahead of fellow finalists including Ashley Roberts, Mo Farah, Craig Charles, and Harry Redknapp.

Speaking to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast, Ashley said the atmosphere during the live show felt out of control.

“It was unhinged. It was I felt like I was on a Jerry Springer show. Unbelievable. People were walking off. Hands were flying everywhere. There was yelling and emotions crying like It was wild.”

She added the level of conflict overshadowed the outcome of the series, saying: “It’s a shame, really, because Adam did become, you know, the legend, and I don't think he even was able to enjoy it because of all of the drama that went on."

Speaking to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast, Ashley said the atmosphere during the live show felt out of control (pictured, Jimmy Bullard). Picture: ITV

Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard escalated into a heated exchange over a trial that nearly led to Adam’s exit from camp back in September (pictured). Picture: ITV

Ashley suggested that tensions at the final could have been handled differently, saying: “They had a moment to sort of discuss things as adults and maybe clear the air a little bit. But instead it was yelling and it was just unfortunate behaviour.”

She also reflected on the broader context of the show, saying: “My heart hurt a bit inside, because, you know what was so much going on in the world, and for us to then treat each other like that… we all could have sat and just discussed things like adults.”

Ashley emphasised that while reality television is designed for entertainment, the behaviour crossed a line for her personally.

“It’s a TV show. It’s supposed to be entertaining. And I just thought it was. I was a little bit disappointed by their behaviour.”

Ashley Roberts filmed the I'm a Celeb special in September 2025. Picture: ITV

When Amanda asked if she was angry, Ashley did not hold back, admitting she felt frustration watching the conflict unfold.

"Yeah, I was angry because I just, I was seeing the way that these men were speaking to one another. And it made me really sad.”

She referenced earlier tensions from the series, explaining that unresolved conflict appeared to resurface during the live final.

“Instead of sort of having maybe a reflective moment of like, okay, this is what happened back then… it was more like we were still in September and that the tensions were through the roof.”

Adam Thomas meanwhile, posted on his Instagram after the Friday final: "I have realised that when people try to dim your light, it says more about them than it ever will about you.

Adding of his time in the jungle: "There were moments that could have broken me, but I stayed true to myself and that is something I will always be proud of."

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